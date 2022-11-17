Alexander Volkanovski Surprises Some Of His “Biggest” Fans

Alexander Volkanovski is taking time to connect with fans.

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is getting ready for the biggest fight in his career so far but was able to take some time out and train with a few fans. Volkanovski was beginning his promotional tour for his upcoming lightweight title fight against 155-pound champion Islam Makhachev and visited a small gym in Perth, Australia.

Volkanovski was a guest fighter at Perth’s Scrappy MMA. There he was able to meet fans, train with them, and sign autographs. He spent some time with the young up-and-coming fighters and gave them some lessons.

“Dad picked us up from school and made us run to the car,” one of the kids Oliver Graham-Helwig, said via Perth Now. “We arrived at the end of his training session and watched the last bit, everyone was so shocked at how good he was. He rolled with one fighter after another and was fresh, strong and so fit.”

Credit: perthnow.com.au

Alexander Volkanovski Will Be Looking To Add another UFC Belt To His Mantle

While in Perth, Volkanovski was joined by fellow UFC fighter Robert Whittaker for a public Q and A session at Yagan Square. There, the pair answered questions about their upcoming fights on the Perth card and about their careers as a whole. The stop at Scrappy’s was a regular thing for the featherweight champion whenever he is in Perth.

Volkanovski spoke to the crowd about the importance of winning this second belt

“A lot of people don’t want to fight him, but I do. I can’t wait to go out there and make history,” he said. It would mean the world (to win that second belt). That’s all I want right now. If anyone can do it, it is me.”

The lightweight title fight will serve as the main event on the UFC 284 card in Perth. The event will be held in the RAC Arena on Feb. 12.

Do you think Alexander Volkanovski can win the lightweight belt in Perth?