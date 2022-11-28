Alexander Volkanovski Sidesteps Tyron Woodley’s Trademark Threat

UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski has found a route around Tyron Woodley‘s claim to the “Champ Camp” video series title.

Earlier this year, former welterweight titleholder Woodley looked back on his career inside the Octagon, which came to a close in 2020 following four consecutive losses, during an appearance on The Residency Podcast.

In one notable anecdote, which came up as he discussed the long-lasting impact he had on the sport and its coverage, Woodley recalled a copyright issue he ran into with Volkanovski. After claiming that his “Champ Camp” vlog series was the first of its kind, “The Chosen One” noted the Australian’s attempt at running a similarly titled series.

“I’m a trailblazer. I do everything first and everybody do it afterwards,” Woodley said. “I’m the first vlog, Champ Camp is the number one, still the best, but it’s the first one. Everybody went after me. The first MMA vlog is Champ Camp. And I dare somebody to use it.

“I had a UFC champion that decided to call his sh*t Champ Camp. (I said), ‘I appreciate y’all, support you, but that’s kinda trademarked, you might wanna take that down. I know you didn’t know.’ (He said), ‘Ah cool, cool, I’ll take it down.’ Volkanovski. Can’t call it that ’cause you dilute my brand.”

With that in mind, Volkanovski’s iteration of the video series halted after UFC 260, with his three title defenses since coming along with different coverage on his YouTube channel.

But now, as he gears up for perhaps the biggest fight of his career to date, “Champ Camp” is back — sort of…

Volkanovski Literally One-Ups Woodley’s Trademark

Next February, Volkanovski will have his long-awaited chance at achieving two-division champion status. To do so, he’ll have to get past newly crowned lightweight king Islam Makhachev when they headline UFC 284 in Perth, Australia.

Recently, Volkanovski promised to bring his fans along on his journey to shocking the world in the battle for 155-pound supremacy. As it turns out, that’s in the form of a vlog series throughout his fight camp.

But with “Champ Camp” off limits, Volkanovski has had to seek a new label. To do so, he’s taken advantage of a tag that Woodley never had the chance to use during his UFC reign — “Double Champ Camp.”

“Check out Episode 1 of ‘Double Champ Camp UFC 284’ where Alexander Volkanovski prepares for double champ history in the UFC when he takes on Islam Makhachev,” the caption reads. “Alexander Volkanovski vows he will give Islam Makhachev a hard time on the canvas… Makhachev (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC) is game to defend his title against Volkanovski at UFC 284 in Perth, Australia, and is oozing confidence after using his dominant grappling to finish another opponent. But Volkanovski says Makhachev won’t be able to control him.”

What do you make of Alexander Volkanovski’s solution to Tyron Woodley’s claim to the “Champ Camp” title?

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.