Sterling, Vera Go At It On Twitter Over Possible Fight

UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling has added another name into the mix for his next title fight.

Sterling defeated former champion TJ Dillashaw in the UFC 280 co-main event just weeks ago. He earned a second-round TKO finish in his second career title defense.

Sterling has hinted at taking some time off after his latest win. He’s cited the gruel and brutality of five-round training camps as a reason for his planned hiatus.

Sterling had been linked to a fight against the returning Henry Cejudo at UFC 284, although it appears a Cejudo fight is at the bottom of his wish list. He’s tabbed Sean O’Malley as his preferred opponent next based on the pay-per-view draw.

If a fight with O’Malley doesn’t come to fruition, Sterling has another willing adversary as an option.

Marlon Vera & Aljamain Sterling Express Interest In Title Clash

In a recent tweet, bantamweight contender Marlon Vera asked Sterling for a definite timeline regarding his return.

Ok what date works for you @funkmasterMMA ? — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) November 2, 2022

“Ok what date works for you [Aljamain Sterling]?” Vera tweeted.

Sterling then answered Vera’s question.

I said June, but I’m sure I’ll have the itch to compete again sooner than that. I really don’t care against who. If Dana says, you, then it’s done.#IDidntForgetYouChito ❤️ https://t.co/TcLLipD3au — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 2, 2022

“I said June, but I’m sure I’ll have the itch to compete again sooner than that,” Sterling tweeted. “I really don’t care against who. If Dana says, you, then it’s done.”

Vera had been a name that Sterling has seldom mentioned for his next title fight, but Vera vowed to make him pay.

Im not tripping, let’s do it! Trust me I will make you remember. https://t.co/vXjyoooTWF — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) November 2, 2022

“I’m not tripping, let’s do it!” Vera said. “Trust me I will make you remember.”

Sterling then responded to Vera’s promise by offering to share drinks following their fight.

This is why I do this sport! After I smash you, maybe we will have cervezas 🍻 https://t.co/i6jyQfKM64 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 2, 2022

“This is why I do this sport!” Sterling replied. “After I smash you, maybe we will have cervezas.”

Vera didn’t take kindly to Sterling’s pitch and made his early prediction for the fight.

Im finishing you. https://t.co/NJLve5Wcro — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) November 2, 2022

“I’m finishing you,” Vera declared.

Vera most recently defeated former champion, Dominick Cruz, at UFC San Diego earlier this year. He’s won four straight including wins over Rob Font and Frankie Edgar.

The UFC may opt to make an interim title bout during Sterling’s break. Cejudo has pitched a fight with O’Malley for the interim belt should the UFC decide to go in that direction.

The top contenders of the bantamweight division are a crowded group, although it appears Sterling has his eyes on Vera as a potential next opponent.

What do you think of a potential Aljamain Sterling vs. Marlon Vera fight?