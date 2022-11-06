MMA Fighters React To Amanda Lemos’ TKO Of Marina Rodriguez

Amanda Lemos moved one step closer to a strawweight title shot after defeating Marina Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 64 tonight.

After a tentative round one, Lemos began to dominate in the second when she took Rodriguez’s back and attempted a rear-naked choke. Then in round three, Lemos landed a huge right that rocked Rodriguez, before the Brazilian swarmed to get a TKO win.

Lemos has now won seven of her last eight bouts, with her only recent loss coming against Jessica Andrade in April. Having now defeated the #3 ranked strawweight Rodriguez, we can expect to see Lemos surge into the division’s top-five in the coming days.

Catch the highlights of the main event below.

That's two straight victories by finish for Amanda Lemos! 👏 #UFCVegas64 pic.twitter.com/ly6CwXI6O2 — UFC (@ufc) November 6, 2022

UFC Fighters React To Lemos’ TKO Of Rodriguez

Here’s what UFC fighters had to say about Lemos’ win over Rodriguez.

Lemos swing anvil hammers in those fists! #UFCVegas64 HUGE WIN! — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 6, 2022

Herzog is one of the best refs out there but that looked early, maybe I’m just spoiled cause he let mine vs Lemos ride. Hope I get that rematch one day but gotta handle Ducote first. #UFCVegas64 — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) November 6, 2022

Told u this girl is a savage. I love her style #UFCVegas64 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) November 6, 2022

Noooooooooo — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 6, 2022

Lemos got some serious power for a strawweight ! #UFCVegas64 — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) November 6, 2022

Bruh. Why Lemos hit so damn hard #UFCVegas64 — Vince Morales (@vandetta135) November 6, 2022

Do you think Amanda Lemos deserves a title shot next?