MMA Fighters React To Amanda Lemos’ TKO Of Marina Rodriguez

Amanda Lemos moved one step closer to a strawweight title shot after defeating Marina Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 64 tonight.
After a tentative round one, Lemos began to dominate in the second when she took Rodriguez’s back and attempted a rear-naked choke. Then in round three, Lemos landed a huge right that rocked Rodriguez, before the Brazilian swarmed to get a TKO win.
Lemos has now won seven of her last eight bouts, with her only recent loss coming against Jessica Andrade in April. Having now defeated the #3 ranked strawweight Rodriguez, we can expect to see Lemos surge into the division’s top-five in the coming days.
Catch the highlights of the main event below.
UFC Fighters React To Lemos’ TKO Of Rodriguez
Here’s what UFC fighters had to say about Lemos’ win over Rodriguez.
Do you think Amanda Lemos deserves a title shot next?