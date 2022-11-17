Accused Murderer Of Aniah Blanchard Indicted On 3 Charges

UFC heavyweight Walt Harris and his family are one step closer to getting justice for his murdered stepdaughter Aniah Blanchard.

32-year-old Ibraheem Yazeed, the accused murderer of Blanchard, was indicted on three capital murder charges in an Alabama courtroom this week. The indictments include capital murder during a kidnapping, during a robbery, and involving a victim in a motor vehicle.

Yazeed faces a potential death sentence if found guilty of Blanchard’s murder, with the possibility of a life-in-prison sentence. He was arrested in Pensacola, FL in Nov. 2019 before being put in custody in Lee County, AL.

At the time of his arrest, Yazeed was out on bail for a separate attempted murder case in Alabama. He was accused of beating a 77-year-old man to near death in a hotel.

Yazeed is accused of kidnapping Blanchard in a Homewood, AL convenience store parking lot before killing her inside her vehicle. Her remains were found in a forest near Macon County.

Just months after Blanchard’s death, Harris returned to the Octagon against Alistair Overeem in a UFC Fight Night main event. He lost via a second-round TKO but was praised by the MMA community for his ability to compete during an unbelievably tragic time for his family.

UFC President Dana White, former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and others helped spread the word of Blanchard’s disappearance after being declared missing.

The case also led to the creation of ‘Aniah’s Law’, which allows judges to jail those convicted of first-degree violent crimes, including rape and kidnapping, indefinitely leading up to trial.

