MMA World Mourns Death of 2x UFC Title Challenger Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson

The MMA world is in complete shock, as word broke that former light heavyweight UFC title challenger Anthony “Rumble” Johnson has tragically passed away.

Known for his devastating knockout power that set the light heavyweight division on fire in the back half of the 2010’s, facing Daniel Cormier for the title once in 2015 and again in 2017.

Following that, he would announce his retirement from competition, only to return in 2021 for a fight in Bellator, winning in the opening round of a Grand Prix tournament only to be forced out of the rest of the tournament due to illness.

Anthony “Rumble” Johnson Has Passed Away

The illness that Anthony Johnson was battling had been taking a toll on him, with word breaking from his manager that his condition was getting quite serious. Unfortunately, those rumors would be just the beginning, as word broke on Twitter, on November 13th, that “Rumble” had passed away due to this sickness.

“Horrible news: Anthony “Rumble” Johnson passed away today. He was 38 years old. Johnson had been battling an illness for quite some time. One of the hardest hitters and most talented fighters in MMA history. Gone way too soon. May he rest in peace,” reported Ariel Helwani.

MMA Community Pays Their Respects

Given how long he had competed in the UFC, and the number of sheer incredible performances he had in the Octagon, it is no surprise that the MMA world was shocked and heartbroken to hear that Anthony “Rumble” Johnson had passed away. As a result, it did not take long for social media to go crazy with people paying their respects to this fallen fighter.

“RIP Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson. One of the most prolific KO artists our sport has ever seen. My prayers go out to his family and everyone affected by this tragedy,” tweeted Michael Chiesa.

RIP Anthony “Rumble” Johnson. One of the most prolific KO artists our sport has ever seen. My prayers go out to his family and everyone affected by this tragedy. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 https://t.co/TYAu2wxn2u — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) November 13, 2022

“Rest In Peace Rumble,” Alex Behunin wrote.

Rest In Peace Rumble 💔💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/as9c0g5Kvr — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) November 13, 2022

“Rest Easy my brother. For a guy who struck fear in so many peoples heart Anthony Johnson was a caring person. From random text to check ins during loss. What a person he was, Rumble will be missed. Sometimes life doesn’t seem fair. Horrible news,” wrote Daniel Cormier.

Rest Easy my brother. For a guy who struck fear in so many peoples heart Anthony Johnson was a caring person. From random text to check ins during loss. What a person he was, Rumble will be missed. Sometimes life doesn’t seem fair. Horrible news #RIP #Rumblesquad @Anthony_Rumble pic.twitter.com/HH2SO1dPj7 — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) November 13, 2022

“Rumble Young Man Rumble RIP Anthony “Rumble” Johnson,” wrote Chamatkar Sandhu.

The first personalized autograph I ever got from anyone in any sport. Heartbreaking news. RIP Rumble Johnson,” tweeted MacMally, showing how much of an impact “Rumble” had on the fans.

The first personalized autograph I ever got from anyone in any sport. Heartbreaking news. RIP Rumble Johnson. 😞🙏 pic.twitter.com/oy26ZK5SZZ — MacMally 🍀 (@MacMallyMMA) November 13, 2022

“Rumble Johnson passed away the MMA community lost a legend and I will continue to pray for his family,” wrote Terrance McKinney.

Rumble Johnson passed away 🥲 the MMA community lost a legend and I will continue to pray for his family 🙏🏾 — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) November 13, 2022

“Crushed and devastated to learn that @Anthony_Rumble has passed away. AJ was one of the good guys, he was a great man with a huge heart. God Bless you AJ, I will miss you my brother. RIP Rumble,” tweeted former referee John McCarthy.

Crushed and devastated to learn that @Anthony_Rumble has passed away. AJ was one of the good guys, he was a great man with a huge heart. God Bless you AJ, I will miss you my brother. RIP Rumble — Big John McCarthy (@JohnMcCarthyMMA) November 13, 2022

“RIP to Anthony “Rumble” Johnson …absolutely heartbreaking. Gone far, far, too soon. It’s nearly impossible to encapsulate in words what an utter tragedy this is. He was only 38 years old,” noted Damon Martin.

“Just heard the sad news they Anthony Rumble Johnson has passed away. #RIP brother,” Jake Shields wrote.

Just heard the sad news they Anthony Rumble Johnson has passed away. #RIP brother — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) November 13, 2022

“Honestly I am holding in my tears, but I am sure they will flow when I least expect it. You were like a superhero to me when I first came around the blackzilians in 2016. You just told me you would make it through this. We will miss you,” Anatomy of a Fighter’s Will Harris wrote, sharing a picture of himself with Rumble.

Honestly I am holding in my tears, but I am sure they will flow when I least expect it. You were like a superhero to me when I first came around the blackzilians in 2016. You just told me you would make it through this 💔💔 . We will miss you @Anthony_Rumble 🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/wXeD6NrkMQ — Anatomy of a Fighter (@WillHarrisAOAF) November 13, 2022

“I am so sad to hear about this news. One of the most scary & tough opponents that I had ever faced and one of the nicest and most humble humans I have ever met. My heart is broken. My condolences to his family. RIP” wrote Glover Teixeira.

I am so sad to hear about this news. One of the most scary & tough opponents that I had ever faced and one of the nicest and most humble humans I have ever met. My heart is broken. My condolences to his family. RIP #rumblesquad pic.twitter.com/J527ToOtOO — glover teixeira (@gloverteixeira) November 13, 2022

Anthony always treated me with so much kindness and respect. RIP Rumble,” tweeted Megan Olivi.

Anthony always treated me with so much kindness and respect. RIP Rumble 🕊 https://t.co/CQr4XcKY59 — Megan Olivi (@MeganOlivi) November 13, 2022

“Always worked to be a better man. Life can be short . Never forget to enjoy and appreciate! RIP,” said Derek Brunson.

Always worked to be a better man. Life can be short . Never forget to enjoy and appreciate! RIP @Anthony_Rumble !#RUMBLEsquad 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/JbdR855nQr — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) November 13, 2022

Rest in peace Rumble Johnson,” wrote Henry Cejudo.

Rest in peace Rumble Johnson 🙏❤️ https://t.co/6xmrtg0ZUu — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 13, 2022

“RIP Anthony Johnson. So sad,” said former champ Chris Weidman.

RIP Anthony Johnson. So sad 😢 pic.twitter.com/XPicS2jlkn — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) November 13, 2022

“I discovered one of the greatest talents in MMA history outta LA hitting mitts at a small hole in a wall Chute Box gym. I asked him to train with me as I was getting ready for my upcoming fight. He was bigger, he was stronger and he respected that I had a fight coming up,” said Josh Thompson. “From that moment on we became the best of friends. We helped build a couple businesses together, we worked on several projects together to help build a future after fighting. You were a real one and I saw that from the jump. You’ll always be my guy, you’ll always be my brother.”

From that moment on we became the best of friends. We helped build a couple businesses together, we worked on several projects together to help build a future after fighting. You were a real one and I saw that from the jump. You’ll always be my guy, you’ll always be my brother. — Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) November 13, 2022

This is truly tragic news that has shaken the MMA community down to its core. MMA News would like to offer our sincerest condolences to the friends and family of Anthony “Rumble” Johnson, as he will surely be missed.

What is your favorite memory of Anthony “Rumble” Johnson