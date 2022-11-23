Anthony Smith Extremely Bothered By Conor McGregor’s USADA Removal

UFC light heavyweight Anthony Smith has taken offense to Conor McGregor’s USADA removal and believes there is foul play at hand.

It has been 16 months since the last time Conor McGregor fought inside the UFC Octagon. In his last bout, he broke his leg and needed to spend a great amount of time healing up. In the meantime, McGregor has been busy with other business opportunities and therefore has delayed his return to the UFC.

Due to his extravagant lifestyle, traveling all over the world, and filming a Hollywood movie, McGregor has withdrawn from the U.S Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) testing pool. All active fighters must undergo random drug testing if they wish to be eligible to fight. Since McGregor is no longer active in the pool, he cannot fight. He will need six months of clean tests before returning.

Image Credit: @thenotoriousmma on Instagram

Anthony Smith Thinks He Knows The Real Reason McGregor Has Withdrawn From Testing

Anthony Smith, a current UFC fighter and analyst spoke out on his feelings towards McGregor coming and going from testing. He insinuated that McGregor is using performance-enhancing drugs to speed up the rate of healing in his leg and to increase his size. Smith is bothered by this and took to Michael Bisping’s podcast “Believe You Me” to air his grievances.

“It bothers the f*ck out of me – like that he pulled himself out of the USADA pool,” Smith said h/t MMA Junkie. “There’s only one reason you would do that. He’s looking jacked as sh*t. You keep seeing videos of him flexing in front of mirrors and screaming and he’s huge. He healed really fast. Like, really fast.”

Smith compared McGregor’s injuries to similar ones from other fighters. Notable Chris Weidman and Anderson Silva both had a leg break in the cage and took a long time to heal. They both had multiple issues during the recovery process and in fact, Silva tested positive for a banned substance upon his return to action following the injury.

“(Chris) Weidman still hasn’t (from his broken leg). I talked to Weidman today. He’s still having struggles. He’s still struggling to get back. Anderson (Silva) took a long time. Corey Hill took a long time. Anybody who’s broken their leg has taken a long time. He’s seemingly pretty healed up. It just bugs me that he gets to jump out of the pool, juice up on whatever he’s juiced on, and then just jump back in the pool and no one’s going to say sh*t about it? I don’t know. It’s weird. It bothers me.”

Typically the only time a fighter would withdraw from the testing pool is for retirement. If this is the case that McGregor is taking time to juice up, then it could open the door for other fighters to do the same and, in turn, negate the effects of the USADA drug testing and could be a danger to the safety of athletes in the cage.

What do you think of Conor McGregor’s USADA absence and physique enhancements?