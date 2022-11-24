Anthony Smith vs Jamahal Hill Set For March, Twitter Reacts

Former light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith is set to return to action against surging prospect Jamahal Hill.

It has been a tough run for Smith as of late, having had his three-fight winning streak snapped by a TKO loss to Magomed Ankalaev in July after succumbing to an ankle injury. Juxtaposed to this is Hill, who is riding a three-fight streak of his own, only losing one fight in his entire career and getting knockouts in all but one of his UFC victories.

Anthony Smith vs Jamahal Hill Set For March

Reports emerged on Thanksgiving Eve, revealing that the light heavyweight division would have a crucial matchup on March 11th, as Anthony Smith and Jamahal Hill are expected to throw down in a main event. At the time of writing, there is no word on where this bout will take place, or what other fights will happen on this card.

This is a fight that brings with it and added level of importance, in the wake of the announcement that champ Jiří Procházka vacated the title due to a severe shoulder injury, leaving Jan Blachowicz vs Magomed Ankalaev to be for the vacant title.

With Smith and Hill being ranked 5th and 6th respectively, the winner of this bout is sure to be on the short list for the next title shot.

MMA Twitter Reacts

The announcement of the Anthony Smith vs Jamahal Hill bout came at the end of a busy day for light heavyweight news. Nevertheless, there was still plenty of enthusiasm from the fans who reacted to this news on Twitter.

“Jamahal getting a title fight if he wins here,” one user wrote.

“Anthony Smith vs. Jamahal Hill is a hell of a good fight,” tweeted Damon Martin.

“There’s enough confusion at the top rn that whoever wins this is in a great spot for a title fight,” another user commented.

“Dang two of my favorites,” wrote Dana Bite, iterating a sentiment seemingly shared by many others.

Another main event for our guy!” wrote the MMA on SiriusXM Twitter, showing love for Anthony Smith.

This is a big fight for Anthony Smith, who is looking to rebound from a relatively serious injury. Standing in his way is Jamahal Hill though, who will be hoping to say “Sweet Dreams” to another foe.

How do you see Anthony Smith vs Jamahal Hill playing out?