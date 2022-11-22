Arnold Allen Reveals Who He Wants Next After Interim Title Miss

UFC featherweight contender Arnold Allen is disappointed about being left out of the interim title fight, although he has a solid backup plan.

Allen defeated Calvin Kattar in his last Octagon appearance last month after Kattar suffered a knee injury. Despite the bittersweet win, he’s won 12 fights in a row including recent finishes over Dan Hooker and Mads Burnell.

Allen was the odd man out when it comes to the upcoming UFC interim featherweight title fight, and Yair Rodríguez and Josh Emmett will square off at UFC 284. This was met with mixed reactions, with some fans and pundits believing Allen did more than enough to earn the shot.

Despite getting overlooked, Allen has a big plan in mind for a fight in the meantime against a former featherweight champion.

Arnold Allen Calls Out Max Holloway After Missing Out On Interim Title

During a recent interview with YouTuber AbzTalks, Allen teased his next move in light of the recent announcement.

“A lot of people are saying Max is the fight to make,” Allen said. “That would be a fun one. I don’t see why not. And also, I think a win over him would be a bigger statement, and then you throw your interim in the bin, right?

“My whole career has kind of been like this. It’s a blessing in disguise and my goal is never to be interim champion. I want to be the champion, so it would have been nice to be a part of that. But yeah – always work for something better.”

A fight with Max Holloway would put two of the most dangerous featherweight strikers against each other. Holloway lost to UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 276 and hasn’t returned since.

Volkanovski will face Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title at UFC 284. The featherweight title picture is on hold as Volkanovski attempts to become a two-division world champion.

Allen vs. Holloway would arguably be an unofficial second interim title fight, with the winner moving one step closer. While Allen didn’t get what he wanted, he might end up with a bigger name in the form of Holloway.

