Artem Lobov Sues Conor McGregor For Cut Of Proper No. 12 Sale

Artem Lobov has decided to pursue legal action in order to claim what he feels is a deserved cut of the profits from Conor McGregor’s Proper No. Twelve whiskey brand.

The 36-year-old has most recently competed as a bare knuckle boxer, but during his MMA career he was well-known for being a close friend and training partner of the former two-division UFC champion.

Lobov competed on McGregor’s team during Season 22 of The Ultimate Fighter, where he eventually lost to Ryan Hall in the finals before going on to have a seven-fight run in the UFC.

The two SBG Ireland-trained fighters have been close friends throughout their fighting careers. (Zuffa LLC)

Following his exit from the promotion, “The Russian Hammer” hung up his gloves but stayed active in combat sports by going 2-1 for Bare Knuckle FC in 2019.

Back in August, the 36-year-old claimed in an interview with talkSPORT that he was the one who inspired the creation of Proper No. Twelve whiskey, which has become McGregor’s primary business venture outside of his fighting career.

Lobov was apparently offered a sum of money from the Irishman for helping to get the idea off the ground, but the Russian-born fighter refused the money at that time.

Lobov Seeking Up To $30 Million

According to a new report from The Irish Independent, Lobov is now looking to claim a significantly larger sum than what he was previously offered from McGregor.

“We have issued High Court proceedings on his behalf to enforce an agreement with Mr. McGregor regarding the Proper No. 12 whiskey brand,” Lobov’s lawyer said. “My client was the initial creator and co-founder of the concept to launch an Irish whiskey brand associated with Mr. McGregor. As these matters are now before the court, we will not be making any further comment.”

Lobov claims he was the one who came up with the idea for McGregor’s Proper No. Twelve brand. (The Sun)

“The Notorious” and two shareholders sold their majority ownership of Proper No. Twelve in April 2021 for a figure that was estimated to be worth around $600 million. Lobov is looking to claim 5% of the profits from that sale, which could net the 36-year-old up to $30 million.

“The Russian Hammer” teased in his August interview that he would be releasing a new book detailing his career and relationship with McGregor, including the story of how Proper No. Twelve was conceived.

The book still doesn’t have a release date after being teased for late 2022, so fight fans will have to wait for whatever details it may reveal about Lobov’s motivations for suing his former friend and teammate.

What’s your reaction to the news that Lobov has sued McGregor for a cut of the profits from selling the Proper No. Twelve brand?