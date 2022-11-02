Askren Calls Jake Paul Disingenuous On Fighter Pay Talk

Ben Askren is not convinced by Jake Paul‘s fighter pay talk.

Some of the biggest disagreements in mixed martial arts over recent years have come when discussing fighter pay. The conversation was brought to light when former MMA fighters began to make the transition over to boxing and in particular when they began fighting Jake Paul.

Paul has been at the forefront of these talks stating he believed that the UFC was not paying their fighters enough. Former UFC fighters such as Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley spoke about how they increased their pay when leaving the UFC for a fight against Paul. Now Askren is calling Paul’s intentions on fighter pay into question.

Image Credit: Triller Fight Club

Ben Askren Is Weary Of Jake Paul’s Intention In The Fighter Pay Battle

Paul has recently been upping his ante on fighter pay. He has been talking about starting a fighter association in order to right the wrongs he sees. His former opponent Asrken is not entirely convinced that his heart is in the right place. He spoke about this in an exclusive interview with MMA News.

“Jake’s a little disingenuous on it, like yeah, because he’s not going in-depth enough,” he said. “He just keeps being like, The fighters aren’t paid enough, the fighters aren’t paid enough,’ and there’s so much more to it.

“And obviously, you know, I think there are a lot of things the UFC could do a little bit better, but I think they’re generally doing a pretty good job. I don’t know, I guess I would love to hear Dana kind of talk, and he never will, but talk at length about the business aspects of paying fighters more and what it would mean for the organization how profitable they are, and all those things. I think it’d be fascinating.”

Askren is questioning the data behind Paul’s witchhunt and wants to see the number for his undercards, the most recent of which is not posted publically. He feels the UFC is fair in comparison to boxing.

“Then we think about, he’s promoted boxing obviously, versus mixed martial arts, like in UFC the entry base pay I think is $12,000 and $12,000, maybe even $14,000 now so somewhere I’m close,” he said. “And you know, you will get a major bottom, a major boxing card, not a beginner box, a major boxing card, you’re gonna see guys that have been paid under $10,000. Where’s Jake’s? Where’s his card? I’d guarantee there’s dudes on there that didn’t.”

Askren has a new book that he is promoting that will go into detail about his life in wrestling and fighting and will have an in-depth look into his bot against Paul.

Do you agree with Ben Askren’s thoughts on Jake Paul?

