Bellator 288: Nemkov vs. Anderson 2 Results & Highlights: Nemkov Outlasts Anderson

Bellator 288 took place tonight on SHOWTIME, and MMA News has all the results and highlights from the action!

In the main event, Vadim Nemkov and Corey Anderson ran it back to determine who the best light heavyweight in the promotion is. Their first bout ended in a no-contest after an accidental clash of heads, but the rematch provided closure and answers between the two grand prix finalists.

In the co-main event, Patricky Freire looked to defend his lightweight championship against Usman Nurmagomedov. Freire was attempting to complete his first successful title defense while Nurmagomedov was trying to add another championship to Dagestan’s ever-growing MMA history.

You can check out the main card highlights from tonight’s action below followed by the quick results!

Levan Chokheli def. Roman Faraldo

Levan Chokheli handed Roman Faraldo the first loss of his professional career in the opening bout of the Bellator 288 main card.

Respect to both of these men in Chicago 👏#Bellator288 LIVE on @SHOsports 📺 pic.twitter.com/V3s1PZWjSX — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) November 19, 2022

Daniel James def. Tyrell Fortune

Daniel James returned to the Bellator cage for the first time since 2014 when he stopped Tyrell Fortune early in the second round of their heavyweight fight.

A change of fortunes at the end of round 1!



Big play by @djames1981 🔥#Bellator288 LIVE on @SHOSports 📺 pic.twitter.com/72xUJOiRtB — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) November 19, 2022

The American Predator 𝗦𝗧𝗥𝗜𝗞𝗘𝗦 🔥



What a stoppage for the hometown hero @djames1981.#Bellator288 LIVE on @SHOsports 📺 pic.twitter.com/M6Rfj5WcFG — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) November 19, 2022

Timur Khizriev def. Daniel Weichel

Timur Khizriev survived a late rally from Daniel Weichel to claim a unanimous decision victory in his debut for Bellator.

Usman Nurmagomedov def. Patricky Freire

Usman Nurmagomedov put on a dominant performance and earned a lopsided decision over Patricky Freire to claim Bellator’s lightweight title in the card’s co-main event.

Vadim Nemkov def. Corey Anderson

Vadim Nemkov showed off some stellar takedown defense to frustrate and punish Corey Anderson in their rematch for Nemkov’s light heavyweight title.

MAIN CARD (SHOWTIME, 9 p.m. ET)

Light Heavyweight Championship Bout: Vadim Nemkov def. Corey Anderson via Unanimous Decision (48-47, 49-46 x2)

Lightweight Championship Bout: Usman Nurmagomedov def. Patricky Freire via Unanimous Decision (50-45, 50-44 x2)

Featherweight Bout: Timur Khizriev def. Daniel Weichel via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 30-27 x2)

Heavyweight Bout: Daniel James def. Tyrell Fortune via TKO (Elbows): R2, 0:27

Welterweight Bout: Levan Chokheli def. Roman Faraldo via Unanimous Decison (29-27 x3)

