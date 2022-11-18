Bellator 288: Nemkov vs. Anderson 2 Live Results & Highlights

Bellator 288 takes place live tonight on SHOWTIME, and MMA News is here to bring you all the results and highlights from the action!

In the main event, Vadim Nemkov and Corey Anderson will run it back to determine who the best light heavyweight in the promotion is. Their first bout ended in a no-contest after an accidental clash of heads. Tonight, there will be closure and answers provided between these two grand prix finalists.

In the co-main event, Patricky Freire will be defending his lightweight championship against Usman Nurmagomedov. Freire will be attempting to complete his first successful title defense while Nurmagomedov will try to add another championship to Dagestan’s ever-growing MMA history.

The main card kicks off at 9:00 PM ET on SHOWTIME, with the preliminary card beginning at 6:00 PM ET.

Below, you can find the full card for tonight, including yesterday’s weigh-in results. And be sure to check back here for the results and highlights as they come in.

MAIN CARD (SHOWTIME, 9 p.m. ET)

Light Heavyweight Championship Bout: Vadim Nemkov vs. Corey Anderson

Lightweight Championship Bout: Patricky Freire vs. Usman Nurmagomedov

Featherweight Bout: Daniel Weichel vs. Timur Khizriev

Heavyweight Bout: Daniel James vs. Tyrell Fortune

Welterweight Bout: Levan Chokheli vs. Roman Faraldo

PRELIMINARY CARD (YouTube, 6 p.m. ET)

Middlweight Bout: Imamshafi Aliev vs. Sean Fallon

Lightweight Bout: Jairo Pacheco vs. Killys Mota

Lightweight Bout: Archie Colgan vs. Jesse Hannam

Light Heavyweight Bout: Sullivan Cauley def. Jay Radick via KO (Ground and Pound): R1, 1:01

Middleweight Bout: Jordan Newman def. Jayden Taulker via Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) R2, 3:20

Featherweight Bout: Laird Anderson def. Rob Fenicle via TKO (Ground and Pound): R2, 2:28

Featherweight Bout: Isaiah Hokit def. Matias Nader via TKO (Knees and Punches): R2, 1:45

Heavyweight Bout: Wladmir Gouvea def. Kory Moegenburg via TKO (Punches): R2, 1:46

Be sure to check back here for all the results from Bellator 288: Nemkov vs. Anderson 2!