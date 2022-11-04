Beneil Dariush’s Recent Unrest Gets Alleviated By Dana White

UFC lightweight contender Beneil Dariush seems to be on the same page as the UFC brass and Dana White regarding his future.

Dariush defeated Mateusz Gamrot in his UFC return at UFC 280 just weeks ago. After an earlier fight against Islam Makhachev fell through due to an injury, Dariush is right back in the thick of things in the lightweight division.

After his win over Gamrot, Dariush expressed frustration with his slow path to the title shot. He accused the UFC of keeping him away from the title shot purposely and speculated it had to do with his marketability.

Regardless, Dariush intends on fighting anyone and everyone en route to the title shot. A possible matchup with Charles Oliveira could be on the table for a No. 1 contender bout.

Dariush has been critical of the UFC recently but seems to be in good spirits after a meeting with White.

Beneil Dariush Hints At Clarity After Recent UFC Meeting

In a recent Instagram post, Dariush spoke positively about his most recent interactions with White and the matchmakers.

“Great meeting with the boss today,” Dariush posted. “The last 2 years have shown me that I am blessed to be part of the UFC. Thank you Dana for all that you’ve done through the years for our sport.”

The exact content discussed is unknown, but it can be assumed it had to do with Dariush’s recent concerns. He’s won eight fights in a row including recent victories over former UFC interim champion Tony Ferguson and Drakkar Klose.

The UFC is expected to book a super fight between Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski for the next lightweight title fight. This would again leave Dariush and others on the outside looking in when it comes to the next title shot.

Dariush could be one win away from a shot at UFC gold and his relationship with White seems to be healed. While he may need to win one more fight, he seems content in the direction he’s headed.

Who do you think should be next for Beneil Dariush?