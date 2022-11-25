Boxing Champ Moises Fuentes Dead After Year-Long Brain Injury Battle

The combat sports community has lost another one, as Moises Fuentes has passed away a year after suffering a traumatic brain injury.

At 37 years old, Mexican-born Fuentes has competed for many titles over the course of his 33-fight long career in the squared circled. Among these was the WBO-NABO flyweight and WBO mini-flyweight championships that he won, having fought as a pro since 2007.

via Facebook – Moises Fuentes Rubio

Moises Fuentes Has Passed Away

After stepping away from competition in 2018, Moises Fuentes decides to return to the ring in 2021, coming out of retirement to face David Cuellar in October. The former champ would drop this bout by sixth round knockout but was taken out of the ring on a stretcher and transported to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with a severe brain clot that required emergency surgery and for him to be placed into a medically induced coma.

While he survived this procedure, the quality of life was never the same for Fuentes, and according to reports from World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman, the 37-year-old passed away on Thanksgiving morning. It is unclear the precise cause of his passing at this time.

“Thank God Moises Fuentes is already resting in peace. A warrior who fought to the last breath. Our condolences to his family and friends and our appreciation to his wife for her dedication and dedication with indescribable love during this difficult year of suffering,” Sulaiman wrote (translated via Google).

This is a terribly tragic loss in the boxing community and serves as yet another harrowing reminder of the sacrifice these athletes put their bodies through. The only form of solace one can take from this news is the fact that Moises Fuentes is no longer suffering.

MMA News would like to offer our sincerest condolences to the friends and family of Moises Fuentes.