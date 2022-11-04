Bryce Mitchell Issues Warning To Sean O’Malley Over ‘Inbred’ Remarks

UFC featherweight contender Bryce Mitchell wasn’t happy to hear that Sean O’Malley referred to him as an inbred after a recent fight pick.

Mitchell will return to the Octagon at UFC 282 against Ilia Topuria. He returns to the cage after a long hiatus stemming from his most recent win over Edson Barboza at UFC 272.

Things between Mitchell and O’Malley, who are in different weight classes, heated up when Mitchell didn’t give O’Malley much of a chance to defeat Petr Yan. Before earning a split decision win over Yan, O’Malley accused Mitchell’s family of inbreeding, clearly taking exception with Mitchell’s prediction.

After getting word of O’Malley’s jibe, Mitchell warns O’Malley to think before he speaks if the two come face-to-face in public.

Bryce Mitchell Calls For Future Clash With Sean O’Malley After ‘Inbred’ Jab

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda, Mitchell responded to O’Malley’s comments.

“He called me inbred,” Mitchell said. “I’m gonna deal with that when I see him. He’s gonna have to move up I’m sure, he needs to…he needs to move up a weight class. And I believe we’re gonna clash. He can pick how he wants to, but he’s gonna lose.”

Mitchell may not have to wait long to be able to get his hands on O’Malley. As he rises the bantamweight ladder, O’Malley has hinted at a future move to featherweight as a part of his ‘master plan’ regarding his career.

Mitchell is usually mild-mannered when it comes to his fighting colleagues, though he took offense to O’Malley’s remarks and plans to make him pay for it.

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.