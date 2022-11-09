MMA Twitter Erupts In Cheers After Cain Velasquez Is Granted Bail

Cain Velasquez is heading home for the first time in nearly a year after a judge granted him bail on Tuesday during his pre-trial hearing.

MMA Junkie, who was on site for the second day of Velasquez’s pre-trial hearing, was among the first to report the news.

Judge Arthur Bocanegra granted Velasquez $1 million bail on Tuesday, citing his empty criminal history, and called the attempted murder investigation an “isolated incident”. He will return to his family immediately following today’s hearing.

Velasquez still faces 20 years in prison for an attempted murder charge stemming from a high-speed chase with accused child molester Harry Goularte. He also faces other firearm-related charges.

Velasquez was arrested in February after shooting at Goularte from his vehicle in the San Jose, CA area. He instead hit Goularte’s stepfather, Paul Bender, who suffered a minor gunshot wound as a result of the incident.

Here’s what MMA Twitter had to say about the Velasquez news.

They finally freed my boy!!!!!!!! I’m so happy for him and his family!!!!!!! — Deron Winn (@DeronWinn) November 8, 2022

Cain Velasquez has been granted bail #freecainvelasquez 💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯. Welcome home CAIN — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) November 8, 2022

About time. Congrats to all his family. https://t.co/2fQ3Yhddrm — michael (@bisping) November 8, 2022

You don’t need to agree with me but this might be the best thing that’s happened in a while.



Cain will likely serve time again but at least he can spend time with his family while he waits.



If a pedo can walk free then so should Cain. https://t.co/X4Axz66SC8 — Damien Brown (@beatdown155) November 8, 2022

Velasquez’s attorney Mark Geragos had pursued bail three times this year, being denied all three times. He also targeted the Court of Appeal for bail before Bocanegra’s ruling.

The terms of bail include monitoring his location and compliance with other terms. Velasquez, a former UFC heavyweight champion, has received support from the MMA community for months since his arrest.

Goularte isn’t in custody and is set to appear in the courtroom for his child molestation case next week. He’s accused of molesting Velasquez’s young son at a daycare center.

Velasquez announced his retirement from MMA in 2019 following a loss to Francis Ngannou.

We’ll continue to bring you the latest on Velasquez’s trial.

