Watch: Cain Velasquez Makes First Statement After Release From Jail

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez has made his first statement following his release from jail on Wednesday.

Velasquez has spent the last eight months behind bars following an incident in February. The MMA great was arrested and charged with attempted, premeditated murder after allegedly pursuing and shooting at a car that contained Harry Goularte, who’s accused of sexually molesting Velasquez’s four-year-old son at a daycare facility.

The 40-year-old Salinas native’s arrest came after he allegedly opened fire and struck Goularte’s stepfather, Paul Bender, who was also in the vehicle at the time.

Since then, Velasquez’s legal team have faced a battle to set their man free. Prior to this week’s court date, the heavyweight legend had been denied bail on three separate occasions, with Judge Shelyna Brown deeming his release to represent too great a risk.

But at a pre-trial hearing this week, the MMA community received the news they’d been waiting for as Velasquez was granted bail by Judge Arthur Bocanegra.

#Breaking: Cain Velasquez has been granted bail. — Nolan King (@mma_kings) November 8, 2022

And after being held at a facility in Santa Clara County, Velasquez was released and made his very first statement since the positive ruling.

Velasquez Feels “Blessed” Following Release, Thanks Supporters

Immediately following his release, Cain Velasquez spoke to the media and expressed how grateful he was to be able to return home to his family. The former UFC champion also thanked those who supported him during his eight-month period in jail.

“Just feel blessed,” Velasquez said in his first statement to KRON-4. “Ready to go home, be with the loved ones, family, friends and make something positive of this whole situation.

“Just thank you to everybody who had my support. I love all of you. Just always continue to be better as a person, always do good things and just make something positive of this terrible situation. My family and I, we’re going to do that.” (h/t MMA Fighting)

Attached to the $1 million bail were a number of conditions that Velasquez’s team had previously offered, as well as additional ones.

That includes home detention with GPS monitoring, a protective order that requires a minimum distance of 300 yards from the alleged victims, and compliance to an extended set of terms — no weapons, outpatient treatment for CTE, search and seizure conditions, and counseling for parents of children who have been victimized by sexual abuse.

Velasquez is still facing 20 years in prison for the attempted murder charge, as well as a further nine counts resulting from the alleged February 28 chase. He’s due back in court on November 21 for the next hearing.

