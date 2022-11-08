Cain Velasquez Pre-Trial Hearing Features Disturbing Allegation

A new accusation has been revealed during the pre-trial hearing of Cain Velasquez towards accused molester Harry Goularte.

Velasquez, a former UFC heavyweight champion, faces 20 years in prison if found guilty of attempted murder and other firearm-related charges. He’s been in police custody since February and has been denied bail numerous times by the courts.

Velasquez is accused of attempting to murder Goularte, an accused molester of his son, near San Jose, CA. Goualrte’s stepfather, Paul Bender, suffered a gunshot wound during a high-speed chase with Velasquez.

The pre-trial hearing for Velasquez began on Monday in a San Jose courtroom. Witnesses, including police officers who responded to the incident, were questioned by the prosecution and the defense.

Witness: Cain Velasquez Accused Harry Goularte Of Molesting Numerous Children

A jaw-dropping moment took place on Monday as Velasquez’s attorney, Mark Geragos, cross-examined police officer Nathaniel Rodriguez. After Velasquez told Rodriguez of the alleged molestation of his son, Rodriguez also revealed that Velasquez said his son was one of many victims of Goularte.

MMA Junkie, who was on-site for Velasquez’s pre-trial hearing, was among the first to report the revelation.

Rodriguez went on to point out that Velasquez was cooperative and respectful during his arrest and the investigation into the alleged attempted murder.

In addition to Goularte’s trial, a civil lawsuit has been filed against him on behalf of Velasquez’s son. The lawsuit also targets Bender and Goularte’s mother who operated the daycare where the alleged abuse occurred.

Goularte will appear in court for a pretrial hearing in his child molestation case on November 14th. He pleaded not guilty to the charge of lewd acts with a minor under the age of 14.

Goularte isn’t under investigation for additional child molestation accusations outside of Velasquez’s son, though that could change if new evidence surfaces.

The pre-trial hearing for Velasquez will continue on Tuesday afternoon. We’ll bring you the latest here at MMA News as it happens.

