Cain Velasquez Submits Special Request While Out On Bail

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez wants a return to combat sports while out on bail for attempted murder.

Velasquez appeared in a Santa Clara County courtroom on Monday for the first time since his November 8th bail. He was allowed to wear street clothes as opposed to the jumpsuit he had worn since February.

As Velasquez enjoys bail, he wants to return to the professional wrestling ring for Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide on December 3rd. He is under GPS monitoring and would need law enforcement to escort him to the Arizona event.

MMA Junkie’s Nolan King was the first to report the Velasquez request.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Velasquez competed in WWE and Lucha Libre for his move from MMA to wrestling. He last appeared in Lucha Libre last December as a part of a tag-team event.

Cain Velasquez Requests Return To Pro-Wrestling During Bail

(via AAA)

Velasquez faces 20 years in prison if convicted of the attempted murder of Harry Goularte, the accused molester of his child. He was allegedly involved in a high-speed vehicular chase with Goularte and Paul Bender earlier this year, firing a weapon and hitting Bender during the incident.

Goularte is also out on bail and will attend a pre-trial hearing for his child molestation case in January.

Velasquez was granted bail after three failed attempts on grounds that he doesn’t attempt to enact any sort of revenge against Goularte. He plead not guilty to attempted murder and other weapons-related charges earlier this year.

We’ll continue to bring you the latest on Velasquez’s case and his request to return to wrestling.

What do you think of the latest news regarding Cain Velasquez?