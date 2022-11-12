Carla Esparza Shares One Thing She’ll Never Do In MMA Career

UFC Strawweight Champion Carla Esparza promises to be an easy titleholder to book for the promotion going forward.

Esparza will face former strawweight champion Zhang Weili in the UFC 281 co-main event tonight in New York City. She became a two-time UFC champion by defeating Rose Namajunas earlier this year at UFC 274.

Despite regaining the title, Esparza enters this fight against Weili as a massive betting underdog. This comes after Weili dismantled Joanna Jędrzejczyk at UFC 275 and Esparza’s unusual fight with Namajunas.

Esparza expects to put on a show as her second reign as the UFC’s strawweight queen begins. Some UFC champions in the past have been hesitant toward certain matchups, but Esparza isn’t looking to add to that list.

Carla Esparza Promises Not To Turn Down Certain Matchups As Champion

FanSided

During a recent interview with Morning Kombat, Esparza revealed her willingness to take on all potential challengers.

“I mean, honestly that’s always been my mentality. I’ve never turned down a fight in my almost 13 years of fighting, and I don’t think I ever will. So whoever they put in front of me, I’m game,” Esparza declared.

A trilogy against Namajunas could be on the table with a win over Weili, but UFC President Dana White isn’t ecstatic with the idea. Esparza doesn’t have any shortage of potential challengers, including Jéssica Andrade and the recently victorious Amanda Lemos.

Esparza has compared her rise to that of Charles Oliveira. Like Oliveira, Esparza isn’t shying away from the top contenders in her division moving forward.

Esparza wants to be a UFC champion that fans can get behind for years to come, which could begin if she upends Weili tonight at one of the biggest events of 2022.

