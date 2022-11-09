UFC 281’s Carlos Ulberg Turned Down Two Appearances On ‘The Bachelor’

UFC light heavyweight Carlos Ulberg has plenty of open doors outside of fighting but is solely focused on his future in the Octagon.

Ulberg returns to the Octagon this Saturday at UFC 281 against Nicolae Negumereanu. He’s won two-straight entering this weekend, including a vicious knockout of Tafon Nchukwi back in June.

Before entering the cage, Ulberg worked as a stripper and model to make a living in New Zealand. He was even offered two separate appearances on The Bachelor but turned both of them down.

Ulberg’s first fighting nickname was ‘Ladies Night’ due to his large following of female fans and admirers. His looks set him up for a lucrative post-fighting career, though the 32-year-old is focused on climbing the UFC ranks.

Carlos Ulberg Putting Reality TV Opportunities On The Shelf

During a recent interview with Daily Mail Australia, Ulberg revealed that he has a large group of not-so-secret admirers in his DMs.

“I get them [marriage proposals] all the time. You should see my messages. It’s filled with women… and men,” Ulberg admitted. “Yeah, I get them all the time.

“Eventually I will end up as a model and actor. Or be in big movies. That’s the long goal, but for now it’s just getting this goal.”

Ulberg has a strong team around him at City Kickboxing to make sure he’s 100% focused on his MMA development. He’s coached by the world-renowned Eugene Bareman and is a teammate of UFC stars Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski.

As Ulberg gets ready for the big stage this weekend, he has assured fans that his priorities are on fighting and not on television and modeling gigs.

All quotes from Daily Mail Australia