Fighters React To Carlos Ulberg’s Brutal KO Win At UFC 281

City Kickboxing started UFC 281 off with a bang, as Carlos Ulberg made short work of Nicolae Negumereanu to start the night.

Ulberg, a teammate of middleweight champion and UFC 281 headliner Israel Adesanya and perhaps the best-looking fighter on the roster, has been on something of a run since dropping his UFC debut in 2021. He came into this bout at Madison Square Garden on a two-fight winning streak and being the first of several CKB fighters to compete in the annual flagship NYC event.

Carlos Ulberg Quickly Finishes Nicolae Negumereanu

Serving as the first bout on the extremely stacked UFC 281 pay-per-view event, Carlos Ulberg wanted to keep his 2022 momentum going when taking on Nicolae Negumereanu. Sure enough, he was able to do just that, earning a fast knockout in the first round, and starting the night off with a bang.

Following this massive win, which was the second knockout in a row for Ulberg, reactions were through the roof for the light heavyweight prospect. Fans and fighters alike flocked to social media to congratulate him on his win, and show their respect.

“He dead,” jokes Jed I. Goodman, making reference to the way Ulberg left Negumereanu looking lifeless.

“Carlos Ulberg is an incredibly powerful striker. Wow 😳” Chamatkar Sandhu tweeted.

“Carlos Ulberg. What a vicious striker. 1-0 CKB. 3 more to go,” write Ariel Helwani, to which fellow UFC prospect Muhammad Mokaev responded, simply, “Wow.”

“Carlos Ulberg gets the night started off with a bang for the CKB Army,” writes Aaron Bronsteter.

“Sheeeesh!! CKB off to a hot start! What a KO by Ulberg 😱” reacted UFC fighter Jeff Molina.

“Ulberg is a monster,” said Terrence McKinney.

All in all, this was a fantastic performance from Carlos Ulberg, who now improves to 3-1 in the UFC. It will be interesting to see where this light heavyweight prospect from City Kickboxing goes from here.

What was your reaction to Carlos Ulberg getting the fast knockout over Nicolae Negumereanu?