Cejudo Names Biggest Key To Victory For Adesanya/Pereira

Henry Cejudo feels the paces of Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira will dictate how their UFC 281 clash plays out in November.

Adesanya and Pereira will fight for a third time in their respective combat sports careers at UFC 281 this Saturday. The two middleweights battled in the kickboxing ring in Glory Kickboxing and will now face off in the UFC Octagon in MMA.

Adesanya/Pereira is one of the most hyped middleweight title encounters in recent UFC history. Pereira is the only fighter in any sport to finish Adesanya, knocking him out Glory of Heroes 7 in 2017.

Cejudo has given his thoughts on how Adesanya vs. Pereira may play out and noted one specific aspect of the fight that may be the key to either one of them walking out of the Octagon as the victor.

Henry Cejudo Names One Difference Maker For Israel Adesanya Vs. Alex Pereira

During an episode of Fight Feedback on his YouTube channel, Cejudo revealed Adesanya vs. Pereira may come down to who pushes forward more on the feet.

“Looking at this fight, my perspective has changed, especially from watching [their past fights],” Cejudo said of Adesanya vs. Pereira. “I think Israel has more of a chance now. Who is it that’s going to be the aggressor in that fight is the person that’s going to be more likely to win. When Israel was bringing the fight, he had more success. When Pereira brought the fight, [he knocked Adesanya out]… both of these guys, it’s hard for them to fight backwards.”

Cejudo has been critical of Adesanya’s style in recent months but has since backtracked his harsh stance on the UFC’s middleweight champion.

Cejudo is working towards his own UFC comeback after re-entering the USADA testing pool and eying potential fights against Aljamain Sterling and Alexander Volkanovski. He vacated the bantamweight title following a win over Dominick Cruz at UFC 249.

Adesanya earned the middleweight title by knocking out Robert Whittaker at UFC 243, before successfully defending it against the likes of Jared Cannonier, Paulo Costa, Marvin Vettori, and Yoel Romero. He last fought against Cannonier at UFC 276 and earned a unanimous decision win.

Just a few fights into his UFC tenure, Pereira earned a middleweight title shot following a knockout of Sean Strickland at UFC 276. He fought in MMA in LFA and Jungle Fight before getting picked up by the UFC.

Adesanya vs. Pereira could be one of the most exciting fights of 2022, though Cejudo feels the key to victory could come down to who is less tentative in the exchanges.

