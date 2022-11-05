Cejudo Names “Biggest Threat” For Top UFC Middleweights

Henry Cejudo has named the fighter who can give the entire middleweight division some trouble.

During his UFC career, Henry Cejudo was the best in the lighter-weight divisions. He was the champion at 125 and 135 pounds and has beaten some of the best that has ever fought in the organization. Since retirement, Cejudo has taken what he has learned over a lifetime of participating in combat sports and is using that knowledge to further his YouTube channel. Cejudo can often be found on social media breaking down fighters and giving predictions.

Although the highest Cejudo ever officially weighed in for the UFC was 135 pounds, he is now taking a look at all the divisions and has found some interest in middleweight. The 185-pound division is one of the most exciting right now and with the addition of newly signed wrestling star Bo Nickal, the fun might just be getting started.

Henry Cejudo Thinks Bo Nickal Could Be A Tough Test For Israel Adesanya

Before turning to MMA, Cejudo was one of the top wrestlers in the world. He won a gold medal in the 2008 Summer Olympics in freestyle wrestling. He might be a bit biased when it comes to rooting for a fellow wrestler, but Cejudo sees some promise in Nickal and thinks he could give the best fighters in the division a run for their money.

“There’s gonna come a time where he’s (Adesanya) gonna bump into a Khamzat or he’s gonna bump into a guy like Bo. Then, that’s it, that’s all she wrote,” he said on his YouTube channel. “Bo Nickal, even though he’s only 3-0, he’s gonna be the biggest threat for all these guys because of his top control. It’s not just his wrestling, it’s his folkstyle wrestling, American wrestling, where his top control is ridiculous. It’s second to none.”

Nickal has yet to record a win in the UFC so he may have a long way to go before he meets Adesanya, but the eyes are on him already. He has called out Khamzat Chimaev and with him being so recognizable could be able to climb the rankings pretty quickly. Nickal’s first UFC bout was set for Dec. 10 against Jamie Pickett, but that bout was cancelled due to Nickal suffering an injury.

