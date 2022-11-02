Cejudo Names Top Five Amateur Wrestlers That Could Do Well In MMA

Olympic gold medalist and two-weight UFC champion Henry Cejudo has given us a scouting report on the top five NCAA wrestlers to look out for in MMA.

Never shy of an opinion, “Triple C” is one of the greatest wrestlers to grace the Octagon. Rumored to return at UFC 284, If anyone would be worth listening to on the subject at hand, it would be him. While being quick to sing the praises of Bo Nickal, he gave a list of potentially even better prospects.

Cejudo Gives His Top Five

Spencer Lee

Spencer Lee, CamKramerPhoto-2019

“For the first pick, I’m gonna go with Spencer Lee. Spencer Lee is out of Iowa. A two-time Hodge trophy winner. A trophy they only give out to the best wrestler each year. He is a three-time NCAA champion and is gonna be going for his fourth this year.” Trained by the same man as Cejudo, the Olympian is high on his chances of success this year.

Roman-Bravo Young

Roman-Bravo Young, Credit: USA TODAY Sports

For his second pick, Cejudo goes with Roman-Bravo Young out of Penn State. A double NCAA champion who has been training with Dominick Cruz, he clearly has already begun to transition in part.

Yianni Diakomihalis

“For number three, and I’m not sure if this guy is ever gonna transition, but I would love to see it one day. Only once he is done with his Olympic career, because I do believe Yianni is the guy other than Spencer Lee, that will go out there and win medals.”

Yianni Diakomihalis

The man he speaks of is Yianni Diakomihalis. “Three-time NCAA champion, going for his fourth title, and I think Yianni Diakomihalis is a threat for any of those guys at 145 pounds.

AJ Ferrari

AJ Ferrari was Cejudo’s next offering of a much larger variety. Cejudo seems confused as to how large, stating that” Ferrari would most likely compete at heavyweight or 185 lbs.” Ferrari weighed 197lbs in college before he obtained a sexual battery charge in August that halted his athletics career.

AJ Ferrari, USA TODAY Sports

Penn State’s Carter Starocci rounded out Cejudo’s top 5. A two-time NCAA champ, he has all the accolades for success. A teammate of Bo Nickal, Cejudo thinks he may have gotten in his ear. Time will tell if the encouragement was well received.

