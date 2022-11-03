Henry Cejudo Hits Back At Sean O’Malley’s Allegation Of Financial Hardship

Former UFC two-weight champion Henry Cejudo has vehemently dismissed Sean O’Malley‘s claims of having just $37 in his account.

Cejudo re-entered the USADA testing pool earlier this year and is planning a return to the Octagon. He doesn’t have a fight booked yet but has been linked to a potential UFC 284 matchup with Aljamain Sterling.

Sterling is expected to take some time off, opening the door to a potential interim title bout. Cejudo recently made the case for a matchup with O’Malley while Sterling takes time away from the cage.

O’Malley issued a less-than-flattered response to Cejudo’s pitch and claimed Cejudo is in desperate need of money. He said someone close to Cejudo told him he had just $37 in his bank account at present.

Henry Cejudo Responds To Sean O’Malley’s Unenthused Response To Interim Title Pitch

In a recent tweet, Cejudo slammed O’Malley for claiming he’s only returning for money.

I had 38 dollars but I spent it on your girl…now I only have 37 dollars. 😢 https://t.co/WEGaOi0SNp — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 3, 2022

Things between Cejudo and O’Malley have taken a hostile turn in recent months. After O’Malley’s no-contest against Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276, he and Cejudo had a verbal altercation in the middle of a post-fight interview.

Cejudo had previously hinted at a move to featherweight but seems intent on a return to bantamweight for a chance to reclaim the throne. This could set up a future matchup between him and O’Malley, potentially for an interim belt.

What began as innocent trash talk has escalated into talk about romantic partners, and things between O’Malley and Cejudo seem to be heading to a boiling point.

