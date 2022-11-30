Chael Sonnen: ‘Do People Not Know Conor McGregor’s Pics Are Photoshopped?’

Chael Sonnen was “stunned” to find out that there’s a debate surrounding whether or not former two-division champion Conor McGregor photoshops his social media posts.

While he’s found immense success in mixed martial arts, reaching an unparalleled level of stardom by becoming the UFC‘s first-ever simultaneous champ-champ, the main discussion currently surrounding McGregor is not so much about his career, but rather his physique.

The Irishman has been out of action ever since breaking his leg last July at UFC 264. While much of this year has seen speculation about a comeback and possible return opponents, recent revelations surrounding his departure from the USADA testing pool have taken much of the spotlight as 2022 draws to a close.

The reports also emerged after McGregor set his sights on welterweight moving forward having consistently displayed a bulked-up physique on social media.

With the absence of testing in mind, many have come to the conclusion that McGregor departed USADA’s pool in order to utilize banned substances to aid his recovery.

The latest to ponder that theory was the online figure who runs the More Plates More Dates channel. During a YouTube video, the fitness influencer appeared to suggest that McGregor’s recent uploads are the result of photoshop or he’s using performance-enhancing drugs.

According to Sonnen, however, there’s no doubt which of the two is true.

Sonnen: ‘You Guys Didn’t Know?’

In a video on his YouTube channel, Sonnen reacted to the comments, expressing utter disbelief at the fact that McGregor’s apparent use of photoshop to enhance his pictures isn’t common knowledge and widely accepted to be the case.

“Alright, time out. Derek, More Plates More Dates… came out and did a piece on Conor McGregor,” Sonnen said. “I’m paraphrasing, but he said he’s either doing steroids or the photos that he’s putting out are photoshopped. That’s where I’ve gotta stop you. Did we not know that?

“I assumed you knew that. Do you guys not know that those photos of big, strong (McGregor), do you not know that those are photoshopped? I had no idea that this was a belief or an assumption in the community… Have you not known that from the beginning?” Sonnen continued. “I never knew you guys believed these photos… Those are photoshopped. I thought the world knew this.”

Sonnen also had a noun in mind for those who didn’t reach the same conclusion regarding McGregor’s images…

“I gotta tell you, I’m a little bit stunned on that. It makes you a bit of an idiot,” Sonnen stated. “You got kids in high school that can tell you when something is photoshopped.”

In recent times, McGregor has met comments regarding his testing exemption head on, notably taking aim at light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith’s remarks.

The audacity of this loser! @lionheartasmith you’re a loser. The % of the bones joining back after a break like this is so low. You think I give a fuck about anything else. I am the most tested fighter all time in combat sport. I give everything to this game.

You – Nothing! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 26, 2022

With the Irishman targeting a return in 2023, which will need to be preceded by a period of testing as part of USADA’s pool, those with suspicions will no doubt be keeping a close eye on McGregor’s physique as he approaches his comeback.

Do you believe Conor McGregor’s images are photoshopped?

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.