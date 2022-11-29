Chael Sonnen: ‘I’m The Biggest Voice In MMA, Not Joe Rogan’

Former two-division UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen firmly believes he sits above longtime color commentator Joe Rogan on the list of MMA’s biggest voices.

Since departing the Octagon in 2013 having fallen short of gold at both middleweight and light heavyweight, Sonnen has largely turned his attention to a career in analysis and content creation.

Aside from a stint under the Bellator banner, “The American Gangster” has kept the gloves locked away and focused on a utensil he became well accustomed to during his fighting career — the microphone.

As well as previous analysis for UFC events as part of the ESPN team, Sonnen has found success on YouTube, where he regularly uploads his thoughts on a variety of topics to a channel that now boasts over one million subscribers.

With that, he has cemented himself as one of the most prominent and well-known voices in the sport, but is he the biggest? If your answer is, ‘No, that’s Joe Rogan’, Sonnen has explained why that take is wrong…

Sonnen: “Rogan Has 25 Topics & I Have One”

During a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Sonnen staked his claim as the leading individual when it comes to combat sports discussion.

Despite Joe Rogan first appearing on a UFC broadcast in 1997, working color commentary duty since 2002, and consistently discussing the sport with fighters and fellow analysts on his world-renowned podcast, Sonnen doesn’t think there’s any debate.

According to Sonnen, the fact that he focuses on MMA while Rogan discusses a wide range of topics elevates him to the top spot.

“I’m not only audited. I’m publicly audited. I’m not one of the biggest voices in the sport, I’m the biggest,” Sonnen claimed. “Please don’t tell me Joe Rogan is bigger. Joe Rogan has 25 topics and I have one.

“I do not give a damn who’s on the moon. When I tell you I have my thumb on the pulse of the sport at all times to an exact increment, it does not come with exaggeration,” Sonnen added. “It’s audited, but it’s publicly audited.”

It’s fair to say that Sonnen and Rogan have also had their disagreements in the past.

A number of years ago, “The American Gangster” slammed the popular podcast host for referring to Colby Covington’s trash talk as an act designed to sell pay-per-views, insisting that Rogan should never “disclose the business.”

More recently, Sonnen provided a different take on UFC Middleweight Champion Alex Pereira. While Rogan described the Brazilian’s cut to 185 pounds as “sanctioned cheating,” the former multi-weight title challenger noted that no rule is in place to prevent such cuts, and also called on Rogan to provide evidence that “Poatan” gains an advantage through it.

Who do you think is the bigger voice in mixed martial arts, Chael Sonnen or Joe Rogan?

All Quotes via Sportskeeda MMA