Chandler: Fans Want Poirier Fight To Be Something It’s Not

Michael Chandler knows that his fight with Dustin Poirier does not need to have a personal beef for it to turn out exciting.

From the moment that it was rumored to be happening, fans were overly excited to see a bout between Chandler and Poirier. There is no denying that since he signed to the UFC, the former Bellator lightweight champion has been in nothing but exciting fights, and the same is always true for the two-time title challenger, Dustin Poirier.

Most MMA fans will tell you that a fight is better when there is real beef between those involved, but that does not need to be the case for Michael Chandler, as he takes on Poirier at UFC 281 tonight He explained in an interview on The MMA Hour that despite how much fans may want the two of them to have beef with each other, he has no personal grudge against his opponent.

“No, it’s not (personal). I’ve made fights personal in the past, and it’s never worked out really well for me. But truthfully, I think those moments, or those relationships and scenarios warranted a personal beef. I really, honestly, have nothing against Dustin,” Chandler said. “I can’t put myself in my shoes, but it’s not personal. I think people want it to be personal. He and I will, as we always do, go out there and bite down on the mouthpieces and get into a hard-fought scrap. It will be entertaining, and like Dustin said someone’s most likely getting sparked out. So we’ll see what happens.”

Is It Personal For Dustin Poirier

While the fight may not be personal for Michael Chandler, Dustin Poirier has done a fair bit of trash talking in the lead up to their UFC 281 contest, with the two even having a bit of an altercation. So that begs the question as to whether or not Poirier finds things personal, in spite of how Chandler feels.

When asked about it, Chandler had an interesting perspective. He says that he does not think Poirier has any personal issue with him specifically but is more upset about how quickly he rose through the rankings after signing with the UFC, compared to the long journey Poirier had.

“I do. I don’t think it’s personal towards me. I think it’s personal because of me, but not towards me,” Chandler said. “Dustin’s been the guy for a very, very long time. I was a guy who came in and have done what I’ve done. So I don’t think it’s necessarily directed towards me personally, just this figure of this guy who is me, stepping inside the cage…

“If Dustin’s anything like me, I could care less who I’m actually fighting,” Chandler continued. “To me, it’s a guy about my size with two arms and two legs, who’s he’s got some abilities, and he’s got an agenda. His agenda is to beat me and my agenda is to beat him. I don’t think (Poirier) sees me whenever he’s standing in front of me.”

Personal grudges or not, Michael Chandler vs Dustin Poirier should be an all-action fight from start to finish tonight at UFC 281. With both men looking to keep their place among the top of the lightweight rankings, not much more motivation is needed for these kings of violence.

How do you see Chandler vs Poirier ending?