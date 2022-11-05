Charles Oliveira Responds To Fake Report About Next Fight

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira has vehemently dismissed a recent report about his Octagon return.

Oliveira lost to Islam Makhachev for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 280 just weeks ago. He lost via submission to snap an 11-fight winning streak, including recent wins over Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje.

After the disappointing loss, Oliveira declared that he intends to come back and eventually earn a rematch against Makhachev. Some speculated he could get back in the gym and prepare for a return at UFC 283 for the UFC’s next Brazil card.

MMA site MMA Uncensored created excitement regarding Oliveira’s return when they attributed an alleged report from Ariel Helwani to a targeted bout with Fiziev. Shortly after the tweet went viral, Oliveira provided clarity regarding his next fight.

Charles Oliveira Squashes Quick Turnaround After UFC 280 Loss

In a recent tweet, Oliveira shut down the idea of facing Fiziev at UFC 283.

“Not gonna happen,” Oliveira tweeted. “I need a break. Thank you guys!”

To put the Oliveira/Fiziev fight officially to bed, Helwani denied he ever reported the matchup.

“Cool fight but I never reported this,” Helwani tweeted.

Fiziev, who is on an impressive winning streak in the lightweight division, seemed to endorse Oliveira’s decision for a break.

“Enjoy well deserved rest champ,” Fiziev replied.

Fiziev, with recent wins over Rafael dos Anjos and Brad Riddell, has repeatedly called out Gaethje for a fight. He’s still awaiting word on a plan for his next UFC appearance.

While Oliveira likely won’t return at UFC 283, he recently promised his Brazilian supporters that he intends to turn things around. He remains one of the top UFC fighters and could earn another title shot with another win or two.

Makhachev will likely face UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski for his first title defense. The fight is reportedly in the works for UFC 284 in Perth, Australia.

Speculation regarding Oliveira’s next fight continues to run rampant, though fans shouldn’t expect him to rush back to competition.

