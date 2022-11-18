Chilling Parallel Found Between Alex Pereira’s UFC 281 Win & Adesanya’s Past

In the aftermath of Alex Pereira’s title crowning at UFC 281, a chilling parallel has emerged between the Brazilian’s victory and one notable moment from Israel Adesanya‘s career.

At last weekend’s pay-per-view event, held inside New York’s Madison Square Garden, Pereira shocked the world by ascending to the middleweight mountaintop in just his fourth UFC outing.

To do so, the Brazilian had to rally late to secure a knockout after falling to an insurmountable deficit on the scorecards through four rounds.

In the aftermath of the result, many pointed to the motivational message given to “Poatan” by his cornermen ahead of the final frame, with many likening it to the kick up the backside welterweight titleholder Leon Edwards got ahead of his make or break fifth round against Kamaru Usman.

Now, however, the words Pereira told himself prior to completing his come-from-behind victory have caught the attention of the MMA community…

Pereira Tested Adesanya’s UFC 236 Assertion

Back at UFC 236 in 2019, Adesanya had gold wrapped around his waist for the first time, winning the interim middleweight strap in a Fight of the Year-worthy five-rounder opposite Kelvin Gastelum.

All three judges scored the memorable contest two rounds apiece heading into the final frame, which saw “The Last Stylebender” put everything he had into securing the victory.

That mettle was unsurprising given what he told himself after standing up from his stool for the final time.

“I’m prepared to die.”

In a chilling equivalent, Pereira sought to motivate himself inside the Octagon whilst standing opposite Adesanya, but he did so in a way that directly ran parallel with Adesanya’s memorable line in 2019.

With one round left to complete a rapid rise to the top on MMA’s biggest stage, Pereira could be seen uttering the words, “Pronto para matar,” which translates to, “Ready to kill.”

The comparison is especially notable given the history between the pair, which saw Pereira send Adesanya to MMA and away from kickboxing off the back of two defeats before following him to the sport and dethroning him at UFC 281.

The fact that “Poatan” answered the Nigerian-New Zealand’s UFC 236 affirmation over three years later provided a poetic and movie-like ending to the dominant reign of Adesanya.

What do you make of the chilling parallel between Israel Adesanya at UFC 236 and Alex Pereira at UFC 281?