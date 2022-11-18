Chris Gutiérrez Explains Pressure Of Fighting For Coach Battling Cancer

UFC bantamweight Chris Gutiérrez fought for more than a potential spot in the rankings against Frankie Edgar at UFC 281.

Gutiérrez sent Edgar into retirement with a brutal knockout at UFC 281 on Saturday. He hasn’t lost a fight since 2018 and has won four-straight fights in the UFC.

Gutiérrez fought with a heavy heart at Madison Square Garden in arguably the biggest fight of his young career. His coach, Marc Montoya, was recently diagnosed with cancer shortly before fight night.

Montoya’s cancer diagnosis provided added motivation for Gutiérrez at UFC 281, but also brought extra pressure he put on himself. He wanted to put on a superb performance for his team and make his ailing coach proud of him.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Gutiérrez gave insight into his emotions ahead of his UFC 281 highlight.

“It’s the reality. It’s the truth. This guy flew in that Friday and I’m like man, for me not to give it my all would just be a disrespect,” Gutiérrez said. “This guy’s here giving it his all, literally struggling to walk upstairs… and for me to go down and lay down easily and look for a door and a way out would be a disrespect to him and his family.”

Entering UFC 281, Gutiérrez picked up knockouts over the likes of Danaa Batgerel and Vince Morales in the Octagon. He’s taken off in the bantamweight division since losing his UFC debut to Raoni Barcelos.

Cancer is a vicious disease that touches the hearts and minds of millions around the world, and Gutiérrez was able to give Montoya something to smile about amidst the battle of his life.

