Archives: CM Punk Says Donald Trump Running For President Is “F*cking Weird (2015)

On this day seven years ago, CM Punk shared a strong take about another “cult of personality.”

Recently, Donald Trump announced that he will be running for president again in 2024. But even before his first term, there were strong reactions to his decision to vie for the oval office.

One of those reactions is from former UFC fighter and pro wrestling legend CM Punk. You can revisit what exactly that reaction was in the following unaltered article, courtesy of The MMA News Archives.

On This Day Seven Years Ago…

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED NOVEMBER 26, 2015]

Headline: CM Punk Says Donald Trump Running For President Is “F*cking Weird,” Talks Religious Beliefs

Author: Matt Boone

Former WWE Superstar and current UFC fighter CM Punk spoke about his religious beliefs and shared his thoughts on Donald Trump running for United States President during a Jacksonville screening of Roddy Piper’s classic film, “They Live.”

During a Q&A at the showing, Punk was asked by a fan about his religious beliefs and if he felt they may affect his professional life. Punk replied with the following response:

“We live in a world where Donald Trump is running for President, and that’s f–king weird. I’m never concerned about my beliefs hurting me in any way. I’d rather lose a job than have to lie.”

Punk also spoke about the late WWE Hall Of Famer “Rowdy” Roddy Piper being one of the few heroes he has, noting he was happy to make the trip to Jacksonville to see the screening of the classic John Carpenter directed movie.

“This was super cool for me to come and bulls–t about Rowdy Roddy Piper, because he’s awesome. I don’t have a lot of heroes, so to speak, and he’s definitely one of them now.”

There is currently no official date for Punk’s UFC debut, however UFC President Dana White did recently confirm that Punk’s shoulder injury will not require surgery, so his Octagon debut will not be delayed any longer as a result of the injury.