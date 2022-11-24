Conor McGregor Again Brings Khabib’s Father Into Enduring Feud

Conor McGregor has once again invoked the name of Khabib Nurmagomedov‘s father Abdulmanap.

Perhaps the biggest rival to Conor McGregor is none other than undefeated Dagestani warrior Khabib Nurmagomedov. As one of the most notorious trash-talkers in combat sports history, McGregor is known to not pull any punches, especially in regard to his biggest nemeses such as Khabib.

McGregor has demonstrated that, when it comes to his rivals, he knows no limits. He has shown a willingness to target the families of his enemies in his verbal venom, such as Dustin Poirier and his wife Jolie, and Khabib Nurmagomedov and his late father.

Conor McGregor Again References Khabib’s Late Father

Fernando Quiles Jr., MMA News

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov tragically passed away in 2020 after a sudden bout with COVID-19. And among the mainstream MMA community, there is only one person who has raised this subject in the trash-talking realm, and that, of course, is none other than Conor McGregor.

Last year, McGregor asked Khabib if Covid is good and his father Abdulmanap is evil after Khabib philosophically opined that good always triumphs over evil.

And now, during a sudden pre-Thanksgiving Twitter rampage, McGregor has again brought the late Abdulmanap into the equation days after the resurgence of the latest round of beef between the two bitter rivals.

Actually you know what I don’t want to fight the smellbag there are way better fights out there but let it be known the biggest wet the bed in fighting history is what this guy is. Think of the magnitude this fight wound have. Absolute bottler you are. Father gonna slap you 100% — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 24, 2022

“Actually you know what I don’t want to fight the smellbag there are way better fights out there but let it be known the biggest wet the bed in fighting history is what this guy is. Think of the magnitude this fight wound have. Absolute bottler you are. Father gonna slap you 100%”

The “actually” came on the heels of a Twitter barrage that may very well be deleted by the time you click this very link. If so, you can be sure that McGregor was unhinged, with his long-time nemesis Khabib being the receipient of a fair share of the vitriol.

Of course, Khabib is on pace to having one of the most solidified retirements in modern MMA history, so the odds of him returning to face McGregor remain slim to none. Thus, all the trash talk, for worse or worst, will almost surely not culminate in a rematch, much to the chagin of The Notorious One.

What do you make of the above tweet from Conor McGregor?