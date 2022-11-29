Conor McGregor Alleges New Lawsuit From Former Teammate Artem Lobov

UFC superstar Conor McGregor‘s crusade against former teammate Artem Lobov continued on Tuesday amidst a recent lawsuit.

Lobov has sued McGregor for around $30 million for his role in the concept surrounding McGregor’s Proper 12 Irish Whiskey company. He allegedly came up with the idea behind the brand name and advised McGregor to launch it.

McGregor and Lobov were longtime friends and training partners during their time together at SBG Ireland. Lobov retired from combat sports after a bare-knuckle loss to Denys Berinchyk last year.

Just days after news broke of Lobov’s lawsuit, McGregor now alleges Lobov is filing a second suit against the UFC star.

Conor McGregor Says Artem Lobov Doubling Down On Proper 12 Suit

In a recent tweet, McGregor took another shot at his former friend and teammate.

Artem is trying to sue me and my father for defamation now as well ahahaja oh lord, god bless. Artem you look like an uncooked sausage of a thing. Jump on the pan for minute pal you look rough mate. God bless ya pal. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 29, 2022

McGregor then took his attack on Lobov to voice.

“This is callout to Artem ‘the fanny, furly-pad’ Lobov. I’m challenging you to a fight tonight, 10:30 p.m. at SBG Concord, and we’ll fight for the whole lot,” McGregor said. “We’ll fight for the whole lot. Going through and having lawyers message me about defamation and all this, suing and all. You’re a little blouse-mate. We’ll see you at SBG Concord tonight at 10:30 p.m. and we’ll fight you for the whole lot, yeah? Answer this fucking callout, yeah, you little blouse.”

It isn’t confirmed that Lobov is seeking a defamation suit, although it appears the trend of he and McGregor’s entanglement is becoming more hostile.

McGregor last fought against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. He’s teased a 2023 return at welterweight as he re-enters the USADA testing pool.

Lobov was the centerpiece behind McGregor’s infamous bus attack in New York City at UFC 223 media day in Brooklyn, NY. This came after Khabib Nurmagomedov slapped Lobov during a heated hallway encounter at the fighter hotel.

Nearly five years later and McGregor and Lobov have become estranged. Their battle in the courts could become more hostile in the coming weeks.

What do you think of the bad blood between Conor McGregor and Artem Lobov?