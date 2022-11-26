Conor McGregor Responds To Anthony Smith’s Doping Accusations With A Fury

Conor McGregor has responded to Anthony Smith’s steroid accusations with a lengthy diatribe on Twitter.

It has become public knowledge that Conor McGregor has not been in the USADA testing pool for some time now while filming the Road House remake and as he recovers from his leg injury suffered at UFC 264.

During this test-free stint, McGregor has shared his evolving physique, which has continued to bulk up over time, with McGregor once joking about entering the heavyweight division after 265 pounds was said to be “in the bank.”

As McGregor continues to build up more muscle to his Irish Gorilla physique, the public has taken notice, with some having strong suspicions.

One such member of the MMA community is Anthony Smith, a top-5 light heavyweight and an analyst in the sport. During a recent episode of the “Believe You Me” podcast, Smith did not mince words about his thoughts on the McGregor/USADA situation.

Smith stated that he was “extremely bothered” by the idea that McGregor could exit the USADA testing pool, “juice up” and then hop right back in. Smith also cited other cases of severe leg injuries, namely Chris Weidman‘s and Anderson Silva’s, and noted the difference in their recovery times in contrast to McGregor’s.

During another Twitter rampage by McGregor, the former champ-champ addressed Smith’s comments.

Conor McGregor Goes Off On Anthony Smith

Saturday, McGregor sent out the following tweets in direct response to Smith’s accusations.

This rat spoke to weidman who’d the same horrific injury and is having severe complications still, is bothered that I was able to heal/return to a normal way of life. He, like many other rats in my game, would be happier if I wasn’t able to play with my children the same again. pic.twitter.com/TaMeYVzmOD — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 26, 2022

The audacity of this loser! @lionheartasmith you’re a loser. The % of the bones joining back after a break like this is so low. You think I give a fuck about anything else. I am the most tested fighter all time in combat sport. I give everything to this game.

You – Nothing! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 26, 2022

I thought you broke your leg yourself in your last fight lol you little dope. You embarrassment of a man! Keep my name out of your fucking mouth. Prick. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 26, 2022

Hahahaah walk it off you little tick. Broken leg my bollox. Embarrassing! https://t.co/JevtXKWw8H — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 26, 2022

Everything was fully disclosed before I began. The state of allowance for athletes to recover from injuries as horrific as the one I overcame must be assessed. My thoughts are with weidman and Anderson Silva. The 3 of us, and only us, know the severity of this injury. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 26, 2022

“This rat spoke to weidman who’d the same horrific injury and is having severe complications still, is bothered that I was able to heal/return to a normal way of life. He, like many other rats in my game, would be happier if I wasn’t able to play with my children the same again.

“The audacity of this loser @lionheartasmith you’re a loser. The % of the bones joining back after a break like this is so low. You think I give a fuck about anything else. I am the most tested fighter all time in combat sport. I give everything to this game. You – Nothing!

“I thought you broke your leg yourself in your last fight lol you little dope. You embarrassment of a man! Keep my name out of your fucking mouth. Prick.

“Hahahaah walk it off you little tick. Broken leg my bollox. Embarrassing!,” McGregor said in a tweet with a gif attached of Smith limping out of the arena after his loss to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 277 this past July.

“Everything was fully disclosed before I began. The state of allowance for athletes to recover from injuries as horrific as the one I overcame must be assessed. My thoughts are with weidman and Anderson Silva. The 3 of us, and only us, know the severity of this injury.”

That final tweet from McGregor could be interpreted as an admission of taking approved substances to recover from such a serious leg injury. Even if that is what McGregor is alluding to, there is no record or reference in regard to what exactly he may be taking in order to properly recover from the injury.

McGregor would then close with the following audio file where he would address Smith verbally.

“This one goes out to Anthony Smith, yeah. You know, reports came out of your last bout you broke the leg. You’re sittin’ there hobbled over. What was the extent of the injury? There was silence out of ya trap on that. So obviously, it was a miscalculation. You didn’t break your leg. But what was it? Was it a stress fracture? What was the issue, pal?

“Because you know what that looked like to me, you hobblin’ out of there, was what I experienced pre-break — what I went through in the camp, and in training, and had them stress fractures, and they were building up over time — even over fuckin’ years of bootin’ people around, yeah? It built up over time.

“So keep kickin’, pal, until the leg snaps. Until then, strap your leg up, and keep fuckin’ goin’, and get back in that cage, and kick until the leg fuckin’ fully snaps. And then you’ll be at my level, yeah? And then go about what you gotta go about, too. I’m a big, bad machine. What can I say? God decided it.”

This is not the first time Smith has fired shots at McGregor. Last year, he described the Irishman as a social pariah among MMA circles who has been alienated and desperate to be considered “one of the guys.”

And in June, prior to his much stronger take on the issue recently, Smith had already publicly raised concerns about McGregor’s USADA status.

Apparently, McGregor had heard enough after Smith outright accused him of juicing, which prompted him to unleash his ire on the Lionheart.

There remains no confirmed timetable for when McGregor will return to action. As for Smith, to McGregor’s point, his leg injury was not a severe one, as he will be making the walk to the Octagon again in March when he takes on Jamahal Hill.

