Archives: Conor McGregor Celebrates “World Champ Champ Day” (2020)

On this day two years ago, Conor McGregor celebrated “World Champ Champ Day.”

This, of course, is because on November 12, 2016, at Madison Square Garden, Conor McGregor became the first simultaneous double champion in UFC history.

Since McGregor’s champ-champ achievement, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes, and Henry Cejudo were able to match McGregor’s jewelry. As such, the Irishman was sure to give all three of them a shout in his tweet on “Champ-Champ Day.”

Today, the UFC returns to MSG for UFC 281. In the main event, Israel Adesanya, who also tried to achieve champ-champ status, will defend his middleweight crown against Alex Pereira. While no one has the opportunity to become a champ-champ tonight, perhaps there will be other history made in the world’s most famous arena.

The following article is presented to you in its original, unaltered form, courtesy of the MMA News Archives.

On This Day Two Years Ago…

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED NOVEMBER 13, 2020, 9:09 AM]

Headline: Conor McGregor Celebrates “World Champ Champ Day” (2020)

Author: Ian Carey

Yesterday was the 4-year anniversary of Conor McGregor defeating Eddie Alvarez to win the UFC Lightweight Championship at UFC 205. The win made Conor the first-ever simultaneous double champion or “champ champ” in the company’s history.

Conor decided to celebrate the occasion by declaring it “World Champ Champ” day.

Hey guys! What a day to be alive on this beautiful “World Champ Champ Day” How’d you spend your Champ Champ Day?

I had one tipple of Proper Twelve, accompanied by a 10km run, and an excellent jiu jitsu class.

Home now for relaxation.

Hope you all had a good one!

And remember… — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 13, 2020

While Conor was the first to hold belts in two different weight classes at the same time, more fighters have accomplished the feat in the years since. Conor tagged Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes, and Henry Cejudo in a later Tweet.

Happy World Champ Champ Day @danawhite, @Amanda_Leoa, @HenryCejudo, @dc_mma.

Hope you all had a great day ❤️ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 13, 2020

Conor continued to be active on social media all throughout World Champ Champ Day. He noted that he wishes he had gone after the UFC Welterweight Championship and made won a treble as well.

Currently watching Woodley Wonderboy 1 on BT Sport. I should have went for that treble real quick. Pre Floyd.

Ah well, the game is still young. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 13, 2020

Woodley responded to Conor’s Tweet.

Conor McGregor is expected to face Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 in January. The two fought previously at UFC 178 in 2014. Conor won that fight via TKO at 1:46 of the 1st round to improve his record to 16-2 at the time. It will be Conor’s first fight in close to a year after defeating Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds at UFC 246. Poirier will come into the fight after a victory over Dan Hooker in June.