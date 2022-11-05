Archives: Conor McGregor Claims UFC Ignored His Request (2022)

On this day two years ago, we ran a story about Conor McGregor‘s frustration with the UFC regarding booking a fight.

Conor McGregor kicked off the UFC’s 2020 pay-per-view schedule by making short work of Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in the UFC 246 main event. Then, McGregor’s activity came to a halt for the remainder of the year. In fact, to date, this was McGregor’s last victory in the UFC, with the Irishman going on to lose back-to-back fights to Dustin Poirier in 2021.

McGregor will have to re-enter the USADA pool before he can return to competition sometime in 2023, with the former champ-champ publicly committing to compete at welterweight in his return, just as he did in his victory over Donald Cerrone two years ago. As recently as last week, McGregor provided an update on his plans to make a comeback to the UFC Octagon next year.

Conor McGregor is claiming that the UFC turned down 3 dates he put forward to fight on in 2020. According to the Irish Superstar, he had wanted to fight 4 times in 2020 and says both he and the UFC lost out on millions of PPV buys as a result of him not doing so.

Conor responded to a fan on Twitter who was expressing that they want to see him fight on a more regular basis.

After being ignored on the 3 dates I put forward. (3 consecutive dates I might add! Would have had me at 4 fights this calendar year) Followed then by being sidelined because no crowds in attendance, I said fuck this and bounced.

4 fights this era = 6mill PPV buys. How much lost? https://t.co/iDVcR2DD3j — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 3, 2020

Conor is expected to face Dustin Poirier next on January 23rd, 2020. UFC President Dana White recently stated that the fight is a “done deal”. There are rumors he’ll be looking at a boxing fight with Manny Pacquiao after. Conor has fought just 3x in the last 4 years in the UFC dating back to his UFC 205 fight against Eddie Alvarez.