Conor McGregor Creeps Out Fans With Bizarre ‘Good Morning’ Post

UFC superstar Conor McGregor‘s latest Instagram post may give you nightmares tonight as you get ready to go to sleep.

McGregor continues to inch closer to a UFC return after a long hiatus. He hasn’t appeared in the Octagon since a doctor’s stoppage loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 last year.

McGregor continues to workout hard in the gym ahead of his potential fighting return. He’s teased a move to welterweight and won’t have a shortage of opponents interested in a fight with him.

As McGregor continues his comeback efforts, he’s been active on social media both on Twitter and Instagram. He’s showcased clips of his training regimen and started Twitter beef with old rivals such as Nate Diaz and Poirier.

McGregor has continuously warned the UFC roster of his impending return, though his latest warning might be the strangest yet.

Conor McGregor Uses Face-Changing App To Scare Instagram Following

Check out McGregor’s bizarre Instagram video post below.

“I told you I’d be back, wakey wakey,” McGregor says with an evil laugh and his face changed into that of an ape.

It didn’t take long for fans to have an opinion on McGregor’s post.

“Bro it’s Monday morning and I wake up to this?!” one fan commented.

McGregor, who has a gorilla tattoo on his chest, has compared himself to a gorilla when promoting fights. He’s also been bulking up during his training and has shared an impressive physique ahead of his fighting return.

While most of McGregor’s social media posts are relatively innocuous, he and his family have been at the center of recent controversy. His mother, Margaret, donned a Halloween costume that many alleged to showcase ‘blackface’.

McGregor is fired up ahead of his potential return next year, though that didn’t stop him from concerning some fans after his unusual post.

What is your reaction to Conor McGregor’s odd post?