Conor McGregor Fires Back At Khabib: ‘Your Father’s Plan Isn’t Complete’

Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor has taken another shot at long-time rival Khabib Nurmagomedov.

It seems as if the feud between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov might never end. Both former champions are currently inactive in the UFC right now: Nurmagomedov is retired from the sport and McGregor has pulled himself from the drug testing pool to pursue other ventures. But still, they cannot resist continuing to take shots at one another. Now, McGregor is calling for Nurmagomedov to return and face him once more.

Recently, Nurmagomedov was involved in a public appearance where he discussed his career, his team, and more. At one point, he addressed the fact that now his team of fighters out of Dagestan includes champions in both the UFC and Bellator.

Islam Makhachev trains under Nurmagomedov and is now the new UFC lightweight champion. In addition to that, Usman Nurmagomedov was crowned Bellator champion this past week. Nurmagomedov took his opportunity to brag about his team while simultaneously taking a jab at his former foe McGregor in referencing one of the Irishman’s most iconic Octagon interviews.

“We have current UFC and Bellator lightweight champions and this is amazing. This is amazing, long time ago when one guy was talking about ‘We’re here to take over’ but we’re here to take over,” Nurmagomedov said during a recent media event. “We have like 13 people have combined wins in MMA almost 300 fights and this is crazy.

“Nobody ever did this in MMA before. It’s never happened. I’m very happy because of this because I know it was my father’s hard work the way how he invest us, the way how he teach us, the way how he pushed us, it was like everything right now. Even now his legacy keep going.”

Conor McGregor Has Fired A Shot Back At Khabib Nurmagomedov

Never one to be outdone, McGregor took to Twitter to fire some words back at his old foe.

I fight on! Your fathers plan is never complete because you quit and ran, brother. God bless. I’m still here if you wanna go again. But your fear of defeat means you’ve already lost. Run from it all you want. We all lose in the end. Death takes us all. I fear nothing but God 🙏☘️ https://t.co/nfpfoTwxli — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 21, 2022

“I fight on! Your fathers plan is never complete because you quit and ran, brother,” he wrote. “God bless. I’m still here if you wanna go again. But your fear of defeat means you’ve already lost. Run from it all you want. We all lose in the end. Death takes us all. I fear nothing but God.”

The likelihood of Nurmagomedov returning to the UFC to face McGregor appear slim to none. However, McGregor could begin angling for a shot at Nurmahomedov’s protege Makhachev.

McGregor has not fought since his leg injury suffered in his last bout against Dustin Poirier in the summer of 2021. He has been teasing a return, however, and could be looking for a title shot in either the lightweight division or the welterweight division upon in return.

Do you think Khabib Nurmagomedov would ever fight Conor McGregor again?