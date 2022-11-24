Conor McGregor Takes Predictable Side In The Paddy Pimblett/MJF Beef

Conor McGregor has weighed in on the Paddy Pimblett/MJF beef by siding with his peer against the notorious pro wrestling trash-talker.

When it comes to notorious trash talk, perhaps no one in all of modern combat sports holds a candle to Conor McGregor. However, the world of sports entertainment, or more accurately, professional wrestling, may have a well-qualified counterpart.

Newly crowned All Elite Wrestling (AEW) world champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) found himself in a brand-new feud after his title win at AEW Full Gear last weekend. It wasn’t against someone else on the AEW roster or any other pro wrestler across the globe. No, it was with rising UFC star Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett.

UFC.com

MJF and Pimblett took part in something of a social media beef yesterday that saw the two seemingly agree to settle it in London. It remains unclear if the agreement is pertaining to the UFC’s or AEW’s planned London event for 2023; but nonetheless, both men digitally flexed before they ultimately agreed to show who’s the realest of the two trash-talkers face to face in England.

The Ultimate “Notorious” Trash-Talker Chimes In

In the meantime, the most Notorious trash-talker of them all, Conor McGregor, decided to add his two cents in, siding with his peer Paddy Pimblett, who has been open about his fandom and support for McGregor in the past.

A dollar store Conor is still worth millions! Let’s go young Paddy Pimb! Don’t know who this other clown is. pic.twitter.com/0Lt869Rwiu — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 24, 2022

“A dollar store Conor is still worth millions! Let’s go young Paddy Pimb! Don’t know who this other clown is.”

McGregor’s remarks are in response to MJF referring to Pimblett as a ‘dollar store McGregor’ during their exchange yesterday. McGregor would then go on to hit one of pro wrestling’s biggest names with the “Who da fook is that guy” treatment at the close of the tweet.

Never one to back down from an interloping trash-talker, this begs the question of whether or not MJF will dare fire back at The Notorious One.

Those who follow AEW would likely respond with a resounding, “Duh.” Meanwhile, MMA fans would likely retort with a Heisenbergian, “Tread lightly.”

UPDATE: Aaaaand right on cue, here is the response:

I’ll fuck the Conor clone up.



Then I’ll wipe my ass with the original.



Stay in your lane you roided up leprechaun.



You can’t hang with the @AEW World Champion. #Betterthanyou https://t.co/X6CPxoKwFT — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) November 24, 2022

“I’ll fuck the Conor clone up. Then I’ll wipe my ass with the original. Stay in your lane you roided up leprechaun. You can’t hang with the @AEW World Champion. #Betterthanyou“

What do you make of Conor McGregor’s interjection in the Paddy Pimblett/MJF beef??