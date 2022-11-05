Conor McGregor’s Team Addresses Mom’s Recent Blackface Controversy

A member of UFC superstar Conor McGregor‘s family is the target of criticism following a controversial Halloween costume.

McGregor and his family celebrated the October 31st holiday together with a variety of costume choices. The Irishman dressed up as an Airplane pilot while his wife dressed up as a stewardess.

UFC fighters, including McGregor, usually make headlines for their impressive Halloween costumes. While McGregor and his wife were praised for their attire choices, McGregor’s mother raised eyebrows with her costume.

McGregor’s mother, Margaret, dressed up as a spooky character but appeared to have her face painted in black. This immediately drew the reaction of fans and pundits who felt her costume had racial overtones.

A flurry of criticism in the Instagram post’s comments resulted in the image going viral. You can see the costume in question below.

Conor McGregor’s Mother Subject Of ‘Blackface’ Controversy

Screenshot from Conor McGregor’s Instagram

In a statement to The Mirror, McGregor’s team addressed the controversial costume.

“The McGregor family loves Halloween,” McGregor’s team said. “Mrs. McGregor had spiders painted on her face since her costume was a ghoul risen from the grave.

“Any other interpretation was just wrong and truly unfortunate.”

This isn’t the first time McGregor has been linked to race-based controversy and accusations of racism. In the leadup to his ‘money fight’ with Floyd Mayweather, his ‘dance for me, boy’ comment during a press conference was interpreted as racially motivated.

McGregor hasn’t fought in the UFC since a doctor’s stoppage loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. He recently showcased a ripped physique and appears to be preparing for a full-time move to welterweight.

McGregor’s mother likely didn’t mean harm with her costume, but that didn’t stop some from questioning her intent.

What do you think about the controversy involving Conor McGregor’s mother?