Conor McGregor Reveals Plans To Re-Enter USADA Testing Pool

It seems like Conor McGregor is ready to fight again and is prepared to take the necessary steps to do so.

There was some interest in the fact that McGregor was the only active fighter on the UFC roster to not have been drug tested by USADA in 2022. This then led to the revelation that the former champ-champ had been removed from the testing pool and would need to formally re-enter the pool and be tested for three months in order to compete again.

Conor McGregor To Return Soon?

It seems that Conor McGregor is now ready to make his return and is actually taking the steps needed to be in compliance with USADA’s drug testing protocols. At least, that’s the plan he appeared to have when he posted to Twitter during a recent string of fiery messages.

Here, McGregor said that he fully intends on putting himself back in the drug testing pool by February so that once he meets the required amount of testing, he will return to action in 2023.

As far as who he is interested in fighting, what weight class he will return to, and when he hopes to fight again, these are questions that remain unanswered.

“I am clear for testing in February. I will complete my two tests per USADA and we are booking a fight,” McGregor wrote.

Conor McGregor has not fought since suffering a broken leg in his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier in 2021. If he really is prepared to fight again and actually puts himself back into the testing pool, it will be interesting to see how he is matched up in a lightweight division that is completely different than the one he last competed in.

