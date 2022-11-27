Archives: Conor McGregor Shuts Down Common Narrative: “They Are Wrong” (2021)

On this day one year ago, Conor McGregor set the record straight about a common narrative attached to his MMA career.

Ever since MayMac and Proper No. Twelve, Conor McGregor has become one of the highest paid athletes in all of sports. With that have come questions about his desire to continue competing at the highest level.

With Conor McGregor’s future in doubt and as his return to the USADA testing pool is still pending, many of those questions have remained undisturbed.

Perhaps the following article from one year ago will serve as a reminder about where McGregor’s heart lies.

The following article is presented in its original, unaltered form, courtesy of The MMA News Archives.

On This Day One Year Ago…

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED NOVEMBER 27, 2021]

Headline: Conor McGregor Shuts Down Common Narrative: “They Are Wrong”

Undeterred by recent setbacks, UFC superstar Conor McGregor continues to push forward relentlessly, thus steamrolling a common narrative placed before him.

Marvin Hagler’s quote that “It’s tough to get out of bed to do roadwork at 5 AM when you’ve been sleeping in silk pajamas” has been applied to Conor McGregor, either directly or indirectly. Whether people are aware of the Hagler quote or not, the narrative is the same: Conor McGregor cannot be hungry when he no longer has the need to compete.

UFC President Dana White himself was among the first to say as much. Before and after McGregor’s lucrative boxing match against Floyd Mayweather in 2017, White (and many others) doubted we’d ever see McGregor compete in the Octagon again after such a payday. After all, why would a free bird with the entire world under his wings return to the cage?

The answer to that appears to be quite simple: While some believe McGregor does not need to fight anymore, the Irishman continues to send messages that this couldn’t be further from the truth. That “need” might not be monetary-based, but the former double champion continues to signal to the world that it’s still there in primal form.

They say time and time again that my accumulated wealth has quelled my fire.

They are wrong. @McGregorFast pic.twitter.com/MXUH93dUG2 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 22, 2021

“They say time and time again that my accumulated wealth has quelled my fire. They are wrong. @McGregorFast“

It’s difficult to argue that McGregor remains driven to compete on at least some level. Aside from the accumulated wealth, he also sustained a severe leg injury at UFC 264. Yet, the Irishman continues to work hard to return while making plans for the future. Not only does McGregor have no intentions of exiting the sport anytime soon, but he’s also stated that he will never retire.

McGregor has lost three of his last four fights, however, so that recent track record could be playing a large role in many believing he lacks the same drive he had before. When McGregor returns, he’ll look to silence his disbelievers by reverting back to racking up wins while still raking in cash.

Do you believe Conor McGregor has the same hunger he had five years ago?