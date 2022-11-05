Fans React To Conor McGregor’s New “Super Heavyweight” Physique

UFC superstar Conor McGregor has been hitting the gym hard in anticipation of his Octagon return next year.

McGregor continues to enjoy life away from MMA since his doctor’s stoppage loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. He continues to work his way back into peak physical shape as well as making his film debut alongside actor Jake Gyllenhaal.

McGregor has teased a move to welterweight for his next UFC fight, although an exact timeframe and opponent is uncertain. At present, it appears that McGregor is bulking up potentially past the point of being able to cut down to 170lbs.

In a recent tweet, McGregor re-shared a photo showing his improved physique.

“265 in the bank,” McGregor tweeted Friday.

In addition to his beard trim, McGregor showed off massive quads and veiny arms in the image. The photo didn’t exactly silence those who believe he may be using performance enhancers.

McGregor isn’t in the USADA testing pool and will need to return to the pool for at least six months before competing. This was clarified by UFC President Dana White at a recent press conference.

MMA Fans Are Impressed And Concerned About Conor McGregor’s New Body

Here’s what some MMA fans had to say about McGregor’s bulking up.

Those quads wtf — Fergus Clarke-Hearn (@ClarkeHearn) November 4, 2022

“Those quads wtf”

Heavyweight champ soon! — GucciSerg (@sergiodaGOAT) November 4, 2022

“Heavyweight champ soon!”

Step on a scales? — . (@NoBrunoSlander) November 4, 2022

“Step on a scales?”

Join usada — Beardless McGregor (@NoBeardMac) November 4, 2022

“Join usada”

BEAST — NinetyFive (@Iciisiisic) November 4, 2022

“BEAST”

How u meant to cut to 170 u will die — H (@HH78620477) November 4, 2022

“How u meant to cut to 170 u will die.”

Are you on the secret juice Mickey Mac — Aqua 2.0 🦆 (@AquaMMA___) November 4, 2022

“Are you on the secret juice Mickey Mac”

Juicehead turkey — #12 (@GoooPackGo) November 4, 2022

“Juicehead turkey:

McGregor doesn’t have a shortage of potential opponents for his return. Michael Chandler, Kamaru Usman, and others have expressed interest in a fight with the Irish star.

Since White’s comments, it’s uncertain if McGregor has re-entered the USADA testing pool and begun serving his mandatory six-month registration period. He’s teased a return in the first quarter of 2023, but that’s unlikely given the USADA policy.

In the meantime, McGregor continues to get in the shape of his life as he moves closer to a UFC comeback.

What do you think of Conor McGregor’s bulking?