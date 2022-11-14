Conor McGregor’s UFC 281 Tip Didn’t Pan Out

MMA gambling is a tricky task, and even Conor McGregor can get things wrong from time to time.

With UFC 281 being one of the biggest cards of the year, gambling fans were flocking to their various websites and bookies, placing bets on the action.

While there were a lot of interesting odds to consider, it is safe to say that one of the more interesting angles came from the main event, which saw Alex Pereira close as the closest anyone has ever been to Israel Adesanya from an odds perspective.

Conor McGregor Gives A Failed Bet

The reason the UFC 281 main event between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira had such close odds was due to Pereira having previously won against the middleweight champion in the world of kickboxing on two separate occasions. However, despite this, many people felt Adesanya was a sure thing to win, including none other than Conor McGregor.

Prior to the fight, the Irishman posted to his Instagram, with a message that was clearly designed as an ad for the official betting partner of the UFC, Draft Kings. Here, he noted that he was picking Adesanya to retain his title against Pereira to end the night at UFC 281.

via Instagram @thenotoriousmma

To be clear, nothing here says if that Conor McGregor actually took his own advice and put his money where his mouth is, by betting on Adesanya to beat Pereira.

However, anybody who did listen to his advice were left feeling disappointment after Pereira did the unthinkable by scoring a late fifth round TKO in a bout he was losing on the judge’s scorecards.

This is just another example of how, no matter how much you think you know about MMA or how some fights will go, nothing is ever a guarantee in this sport. Even Mystic Mac himself did not see the outcome of Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira coming.

Did you make the same pick as Conor McGregor for UFC 281?