Conor McGregor Tells UFC To Sign Previously Rejected Fighter

Conor McGregor is impressed with a fighter that the UFC once turned down.

Although McGregor is the biggest star that the UFC has ever seen, he watches more than just his own promotional home’s events. He has been known to offer his opinions and even show up in person to events held outside of the UFC, with many of his teammates competing in the likes of Bellator and more.

via Instagram @brendanmma

Conor McGregor Vouches For Brendan Loughnane

One of the recent non-UFC events McGregor had his eye on, was the 2022 PFL championships, which saw six fighters walk away as season champions with $1 million checks in their name.

Among these was Brendan Loughnane, who won at featherweight, in the wake of notably being rejected after an appearance on Dana White’s Contender Series, when the UFC President controversially turned him down because he shot for a takedown in the final minute of the fight.

After seeing Loughnane win this tournament with a finish over Bubba Jenkins, McGregor was quite impressed with the once rejected fighter. As such, he took to Twitter to call for the UFC to give him another chance and sign him to fight the best featherweights in the world.

“UFC, sign Brendan Loughnane. Exciting fighter. A back story with the company. And of the European side. A money in the bank uk/Europe signing. Congrats on the win @BrendanMMA” McGregor wrote.

Although this ringing endorsement from Conor McGregor may mean a lot to someone like Brendan Loughnane, he may not have much interest in signing with the UFC anymore.

After all, one of the things that makes his win so meaningful is the fact that if he was signed by the UFC, he would almost surely not have the same opportunity to earn that much money in one year’s time anytime soon.

Were you as impressed with Brendan Loughnane as Conor McGregor?