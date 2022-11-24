Conor McGregor Unleashes On Iconic UFC Figure During Twitter Rampage

UFC star Conor McGregor‘s latest Twitter tirade was aimed at one of the biggest names in the sport as he reflected on one of his last fights.

McGregor hasn’t fought since a doctor’s stoppage loss against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. He’s moving closer to a return to the Octagon as he recently updated his plans to re-enter the USADA testing pool.

McGregor continues to poke his past enemies on social media amidst his ongoing absence. One of the most prominent targets has been former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who, combined with McGregor, formed one of the most heated matchups in UFC history.

McGregor has taken shots at Nurmagomedov’s 2020 retirement and continues to mock Nurmagomedov’s deceased father. He lost to Nurmagomedov via fourth-round submission at UFC 229.

As McGregor moves closer to an Octagon return, he shared a clip from his fight against Nurmagomedov.

“The springbok knee,” McGregor tweeted with a clip showing a knee to Nurmagomedov.

As Nurmagomedov controlled McGregor on the ground, UFC commentator Joe Rogan pointed out that the knee McGregor threw was arguably an illegal knee to a grounded opponent. This prompted a strong reaction from McGregor on Twitter more than four years after the fight.

@joerogan proper Twelve blow the jaw off you stick to that other gick boondock head pic.twitter.com/7UkBU6abnf — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 23, 2022

“That was an illegal knee on the head of a grounded opponent,” McGregor mocked. “Shut up, Joe. You little fool, you. What are you talking about? Smash this and smash that? What was smashed was my knee into his fucking eye socket, yeah? Shit. ‘That’s a knee to a grounded opponent. Call the cops.’ Fucking tick, you.”

Ever since the Irish star’s rise through the UFC’s featherweight division, McGregor and Rogan had been on amicable terms for years. This hasn’t exempted McGregor from Rogan’s criticism, most notably after he assaulted an elderly man at an Irish pub.

McGregor will move to welterweight for his UFC return and will have no shortage of potential opponents for his next fight. Although tensions with Nurmagomedov will likely never die down, his recent rant against Rogan could point to the possible forming of new beef.

