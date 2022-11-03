Costa Claims UFC Contract Will Expire Soon, Teases Boxing Move

UFC middleweight Paulo Costa’s latest notable social media post has seen him tease an exit from the promotion and a venture into boxing.

Costa, a one-time title challenger and the current #6-ranked 185lber, has long appeared keen on testing out free agency. Prior to August’s UFC 278 pay-per-view, where he outpointed former champion Luke Rockhold, the Brazilian suggested he was fighting out his contract in Utah.

Post-fight, however, he clarified that he now has one bout remaining on his current Octagon deal. Nevertheless, he reiterated that he’s not happy with his contract on MMA’s biggest stage and is “looking forward” to becoming a free agent.

Now months on, it doesn’t seem like that mindset has changed for “Borrachinha.”

While his online presence has to be taken with a pinch of salt owing to the reputation he’s developed for ‘trolling’, Costa took time out from posting memes on Thursday to once again express his desire to explore other opportunities.

After suggesting that his UFC contract will be up in a “few short months,” the Brazilian middleweight teased that he may become the latest career martial artist to swap the cage for the ring.

My miserable contract with the UFC was up in a few short months. will expire in time . A new #boxer is coming to town!🙌 — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) November 3, 2022

“My miserable contract with the UFC was up in a few short months. will expire in time. A new #boxer is coming to town,” Costa wrote on Twitter.

Costa has previously noted that he’d be open to sharing the ring with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul. The Brazilian made the comments following criticism from “The Problem Child” after his fight against Rockhold.

Costa Is Scheduled To Return At UFC 284 In 2023

Last month, the promotion announced a matchup between former middleweight king and #1-ranked contender Robert Whittaker and Paulo Costa, set for UFC 284 in Perth, Australia, next February.

Costa has since tweeted that he’s asking for increased remuneration from the promotion in order to make the trip Down Under, though the serious nature of the posts is once again questionable.

However, should the claims be accurate, it wouldn’t mark the first time Costa has held out for more money. Last summer, a previously announced fight between “Borrachinha” and Jared Cannonier fell through after the former withdrew. Costa insisted that he never signed a bout agreement and suggested he was being underpaid.

Given his post-UFC 278 comments, then, it perhaps wouldn’t be surprising for Costa to push for an increased purse should the Whittaker matchup not yet be officially signed on his end.

